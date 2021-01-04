How to watch The Bachelor 2021 live without cable

The Bachelor start time, channel The Bachelor season 25 premieres Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

What a man! It's time to watch The Bachelor 2021 live, and you don't even need cable. The ABC dating show is back, this time with its first Black Bachelor. Matt James, 28, landed the role via an interesting route — he was first cast on The Bachelorette 2020 to romance Clare Crawley, but now he's the one giving out roses.

The Bachelor season 25 follows the Bachelorette's lead in filming entirely in one location. Matt and the cast of 32 women are in a bubble with host Chris Harrison and the crew at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania.

Matt James is a real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder from New York City. He's also best friends with Tyler Cameron, the runner-up from Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season 15. Matt was set to appear in Clare's edition until filming was delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before production resumed, ABC announced that Matt would be the new Bachelor and the first Black Bachelor in franchise history.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Bachelor live online, even if you don't have cable. Plus, check out the teaser trailer:

November 18, 2020

How to watch The Bachelor from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelor if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Bachelor live in the US

American Bachelor Nation members can watch The Bachelor season 25 premiere Monday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

How to watch The Bachelor live in the UK

Bad news, Brits. The Bachelor 2021 isn't currently scheduled to air on any UK channels.

How to watch The Bachelor live in Canada

Bachelor Nation extends to the Great North, so Canadians can watch The Bachelor 2020 on the same day and time as their American counterparts. It's on Citytv, which requires a cable subscription.

