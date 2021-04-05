Baylor vs Gonzaga March Madness live stream: How to watch 2021 NCAA national championship

Baylor vs Gonzaga channel, start time The Baylor vs Gonzaga live stream is scheduled to start at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT today (Monday, April 5).

It will be on CBS.

Tonight's Baylor vs Gonzaga live stream is for all the marbles, and everyone's wondering if the Bears can do what no other team can — beat Gonzaga. Yes, Drew Timme's squad, fresh off a buzzer-beater win over UCLA on Saturday, is at a perfect 36 wins and zero losses entering this March Madness live stream .

As for Baylor? They just smashed the Houston Cougars 78-59, and should be well-rested going into tonight's NCAA title game. And so this match-up, which is between teams that were expected to do well in last year's tournament (cancelled due to Covid-19), brings a long-awaited clash.

Freshman guard Jalen Suggs and forwards Drew Timme and Corey Kispert have done a lot of the work to bring Gonzaga here without a blemish. Suggs hit the game-winner three to win against UCLA, while Timme and Kispert have protected territory down low and behind the three-point arc, respectively. Suggs is currently expected to be a high draft pick, and has led the team in steals and assists.

The Baylor Bears' good fortune is credited mostly to a trio of guards: Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler and MaCio Teague. Mitchell's been golden from behind the arc, shooting 45% for threes, while leading his team in assists as well. Butler (16.6 ppg) and Teague (15.8 ppg) have both been lighting up the scoreboard.

Gonzaga is the favorite by 4.5, and the over-under is set at 159.5 points.

How to watch Baylor vs Gonzaga live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or Paramount Plus where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Baylor vs Gonzaga live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we were impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Baylor vs Gonzaga live streams in the US

In the US, the Baylor vs Gonzaga game airs on CBS at 9:20 p.m. ET / 6:20 p.m. PT on Monday, April 5. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV — one of the best streaming services — as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching all many sports live streams. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Baylor vs Gonzaga live streams in the UK

The title game can be streamed on two places in the UK: ESPN Player and BT Sport. Of course, this is a painfully late game for the UK crowd, starting at 2:20 a.m. BST. American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN.

Baylor vs Gonzaga live streams in Canada

Baylor vs Gonzaga will be on TSN, with Final Four coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Completists stuck in Canada without a way to watch the games on the service they already subscribe to, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.