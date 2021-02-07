How to watch the Super Bowl on Roku 2021: Live stream the game for free

The big game is on the biggest streaming platform, and here's how to watch the Super Bowl on Roku. So, for those looking for a Super Bowl live stream, we've got all the info you could need.

That starts with the free services, that open up CBS (the official Super Bowl channel) to everyone — so you do not need to play to watch the big game. Then, we've picked out the premium live TV streaming services, where cord-cutters are turning for how to watch the Super Bowl without cable.

These tips work for anyone with a Roku TV or streaming device, as they both open you up to a world of applications. Or channels, as Roku calls them.

How to watch the Super Bowl on Roku

If you've got a Roku, you've got ways to watch the Super Bowl for free. If you have a Roku you can get CBS Sports channel for free. The game is also free on the NFL app.

Also there are two main paid live TV streaming services you can use. First is fuboTV , which is one of the best streaming services — and it's got a Roku app.

Throughout the season, Fubo has had all the channels football fans needed: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

There are also Roku apps for CBS All Access and YouTube TV. The one problem with the Hulu with Live TV: Hulu's dropped a lot of CBS affiliates lately, so it's not a guarantee for the big game.

You can also watch the Super Bowl on Roku for free with the Locast.org channel. It's got a Roku app, but it only supports 45.6% of the U.S. population, though, so your mileage may vary.