How to watch Singletown on HBO Max

Singletown release date, episodes Singletown season 1 (all 15 episodes) is now streaming on HBO Max.



"We were on a break!" is the unspoken catchphrase when you watch Singletown on HBO Max, a British dating show that's jumped across the pond. The UK series follows five couples who put their relationships on pause and experience the single life again. But there's a twist (of course) — they all move into apartments across the hall from each other. Awkward rendezvous ensue!

Singletown is a 15-episode series that originally aired on ITV last year. Now, much like other British imports like Love Island, it's ready to captivate American audiences.

There's no shortage of dating shows on television, from The Bachelor to Love Is Blind. But Singletown introduces the big twist of having your ex (or your "it's complicated" partner) watch footage of your dates and comment on your hookups. And at the end, the couples must decide if they prefer single life and want to make their break a true breakup.

“It’s so different than a traditional dating show,” David Williams told TheWrap. “We advertised it as the ultimate test to your relationship.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Singletown. Check out the trailer below:

How to watch Singletown anywhere, with a VPN

Just because HBO Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Singletown if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use.

How to watch Singletown in the US

You can watch Singletown right now, as it dropped earlier today (August 20). Of course, you're gonna need a device that supports HBO Max, which can be annoying since the app isn't available on Roku or Fire TV.

HBO Max is on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android and Android TV, Chromecast, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, as well as Samsung TVs from 2016 and later.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Plus, HBO Max has its own originals like Love Life, Expecting Amy, Search Party and Doom Patrol.

How to watch Singletown in Canada

Unfortunately, HBO Max isn't available in Canada. To access your subscription or other ways of streaming Singletown, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Singletown in the UK

While Singletown originally aired in the UK in 2019, it's not currently streaming on any British services. Americans abroad should check out a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to try it out.