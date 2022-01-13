How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online

R-U ready to meet seven more queens? It is almost time to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online, even without cable. The latest season of the drag queen competition series continues with "the most game-changing season ever," thanks to a new twist.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 start time, channel RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, January 14 on VH1.

That twist is the franchise's first-ever heterosexual, cisgender male contestant — Maddy Morphosis! This marks the first time that a contestant does not identify as LGBTQ.

Episode 2 introduces seven more queens, after last week's premiere brought the first half to the Werk Room. In addition to Maddy Morphosis, fans will meet Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous and Lady Camden.

Season 14 will also bring the star power to the guest judges table. Lizzo appeared in the premiere and future guests include Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson all set to make appearances.

Here's what you need to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 online, plus watch a sneak peek preview below:

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 anywhere on Earth

Just because VH1 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 in the US

U.S. fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 episode 2 Friday, January 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 (which is available in most cable packages).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Lifestyle Extra package ($6) to get VH1. Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, you can try the service with a 3-day free trial. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Lifestyle Extra ($6) to get VH1.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including VH1.

Both services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 will not be streaming on Paramount Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 was on Paramount Plus as an exclusive to the service, but that's not the case for all shows in the franchise.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 in Canada

Slay all day! Canadians can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 the same day as the U.S. airing via Crave.

Crave has a 7-day free trial, so you can check out all that it has to offer.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use the streaming services you already pay for, you will need ExpressVPN.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 2 in the UK

British fans are facing a major change when it comes to watching RuPaul's Drag Race season 14. Previous seasons were on Netflix UK. However, season 14 will stream exclusively on World of Wonder’s platform, WOW Presents Plus.

Episode 2 will be available the day after they air in the U.S., which means it'll drop on Saturday.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 cast

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 consists of 14 queens. They are: