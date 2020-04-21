How to watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince online: Start time and channel

Ready to feel that Purple Rain? It's almost time to watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince online.

The tribute concert to the iconic singer and musician is airing tonight on CBS and CBS All Access to mark the four-year anniversary of Prince's passing. The musicians who will honor the legend include John Legend, Common, Chris Martin, H.E.R., Foo Fighters and more.

Let's Go Crazy Prince tribute channel and start time Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince is airing Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS and CBS All-Access.

The two-hour special is hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess. The tribute concert was originally filmed at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, just two days after the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

That was, of course, before most social distancing and quarantine regulations went into effect. And with most big concerts and performances canceled due to those rules, pre-taped music specials like the Prince tribute and remote events like the Disney Family Singalong and One World Together at Home are welcome beacons.

Here's a sneak peak:

How to watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince with a VPN

CBS may not air everywhere, but that doesn't mean Americans abroad need to miss the premiere. Watching Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince live with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince in the US

Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince airs Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS if you have a digital antenna or cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like High Fidelity and The Handmaid's Tale. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

The Hulu with Live TV service packs a whole lot of content, including a video on demand version of The Disney Family Singalong if you're looking for more musical content.View Deal

You can start a 2-week free trial to check out YouTube TV , which has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

You can also watch it live on the CBS All-Access streaming service, which is currently offering one month free (after that, the subscription costs $5.99 per month).

How to watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince in Canada

While Canadians can subscribe to CBS All-Access, it doesn't get the live U.S. stream, so Americans stuck abroad should look at our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, to watch the Prince tribute special at the same time as American viewers.

How to watch Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince in the UK

Bad news, the Brits. It doesn't appear that you can watch the Prince tribute concert live on any UK channels. Again, Americans abroad will want to consider ExpressVPN to watch along with everyone in the U.S.

Let's Go Crazy performers and guests