How to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online from anywhere on Earth

We're excited to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online because wow it's been too long since there's been new sports content on TV. Yes, it's not a new game, but this highly anticipated documentary is going to give us an unprecedented look at a critical year in MJ's basketball career.

The Last Dance start time, channels On Monday, April 20, The Last Dance starts at 9 p.m. Eastern on ESPN in the U.S., internationally it's streaming on Netflix. Two episodes debut each night, for five weeks, forming a two-hour block of TV trying to fill the hole left by the shuttered NBA season.

ESPN is using an intriguing mix of rare archival footage and present day interviews to present the 1997-98 NBA season, which proved to be the end of the line for Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls. If you weren't aware at the time, Jordan's exit from the team is actually a tale of loyalty.

Management wanted to reset on the team, even though it had been bringing in NBA championship trophy after championship trophy. This included removing head coach Phil Jackson, which was a step too far for Jordan.

This 10-part docuseries was scheduled for later in the year, but ESPN moved it up as a way to cope with live sports shutting down in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Can't wait? ESPN's already given us five minutes of the first episode:

How can I watch The Last Dance with a VPN?

If you're away from home and trying to watch The Last Dance online and just figured out it's not available on a service you're already paying for, you don't need to get another streaming service. Yes, those stuck away from home don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch along with the rest of us, no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch The Last Dance. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch The Last Dance online in the US?

You can still watch The Last Dance online even if you've cut the cord. The 10-part docuseries, which starts at 9 p.m. Eastern on ESPN on April 19, is on one of the best best streaming services in Sling TV's Orange package.

If you can pay a little more, we'd also recommend Hulu with Live TV, which gives you a lot more in return.

Sling TV : The first month of Sling Orange costs $20, and ESPN is one of the 32 channels included in the package.

The first month of Sling Orange costs $20, and ESPN is one of the 32 channels included in the package. Hulu With Live TV: 60-plus channels and access to Hulu's library and originals for $54.99

Not only is Sling TV the more affordable of the two services, but it's even more affordable right now, as Sling's chopped 33% off its first month's bill. ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

ESPN is also in is one of the many channels on Hulu + Live TV, which includes top original programming, including The Handmaid's Tale and the new High Fidelity series. It's also got CBS, FOX, NBC and 24x7 news networks including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

How can I watch The Last Dance online in the UK

This one's easy. The Last Dance lands on Netflix in the United Kingdom one day later than it does in the States: Monday, March 20th. That means Brits can watch when they wake up, rather than how the rest of us wait for prime time.

How to watch The Last Dance online in Canada and everywhere else

Canadians, just like the folks in the U.K., get to watch The Last Dance on Netflix. Lucky them, right?

The Last Dance US release schedule

New episodes air in pairs at 9 and 10 p.m. Eastern, while the previous two episodes will also air at 7 and 8 p.m. Eastern.

Sunday, April 19 - 9 p.m. Eastern - Episode 1

Sunday, April 19 - 10 p.m. Eastern - Episode 2

Sunday, April 26 - 9 p.m. Eastern - Episode 3

Sunday, April 26 - 10 p.m. Eastern - Episode 4

Sunday, May 3 - 9 p.m. Eastern - Episode 5

Sunday, May 3 - 10 p.m. Eastern - Episode 6

Sunday, May 10 - 9 p.m. Eastern - Episode 7

Sunday, May 10 - 10 p.m. Eastern - Episode 8

Sunday, May 17 - 9 p.m. Eastern - Episode 9

Sunday, May 17 - 10 p.m. Eastern - Episode 10

The Last Dance Netflix release schedule

Monday, April 20 - 12:01 a.m. PT - Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, April 27 - 12:01 a.m. PT - Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, May 4 - 12:01 a.m. PT - Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, May 11 - 12:01 a.m. PT - Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, May 18 - 12:01 a.m. PT - Episodes 9 and 10

