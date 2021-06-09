How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale online without cable

Keeping Up With the Kardashians start time, channel Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale airs Thursday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET on the E! channel.

It's the end of the road and almost time to watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale online (yes, you don't need cable to watch). We can hardly believe that we won't get to see the weekly antics of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, Kris Jenner and the rest ... at least until their upcoming Hulu show premieres.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale comes at the end of season 20, which brought plenty of family and relationship drama to the screen. Kim opened up about her impending divorce from husband Kanye West. In the finale, she goes into further detail, telling her mom Kris, "I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy."

The finale will also check in on the other major relationships on the show, like Khloé considering moving to Boston to be with boyfriend (and baby daddy) Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kourtney is struggling to deal with her family's wishes for a renewed relationship between her and baby daddy Scott Disick.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered on E! in 2007. It's become a pop cultural sensation, adding to the family's brand. A reunion show is expected to follow, hosted by Andy Cohen (who's got experience with this through the Real Housewives franchise. However, there is no date set for the reunion.

"We're going to cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in a kind of Housewives-style reunion show," he said on SiriusXM's Reality Checked in April. "Nothing's off-limits with this crew. I don't know if I can even say when we're filming it, but we're filming it."

Here is everything you need to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because E! isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale on Thursday, June 10 8 p.m. ET on E!, if they get the channel through their cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access E! on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in the UK

Brits can get their Kardashian fix and watch the series finale on Hayu, which will stream the episode the day after they air in the U.S.

Hayu costs £4.99 per month, and you can check it out with a one-month free trial.

How to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can also watch KUWTK series finale on E! Canada if you get the channel with a Bell Media package.

Or you can also stream the new episodes on Hayu.