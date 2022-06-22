How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams from anywhere, plus line up and more

Watch the Glastonbury 2022 live streams and you could see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline the legendary festival, plus dozens more massive acts across four days of coverage.

It will all be shown for FREE in the U.K., but you don't need to miss out even if you're on holiday — because you can watch Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Glastonbury 2022 live streams: TV schedule, dates Glastonbury 2022 live streams start tomorrow (Thursday, June 22) but the big acts are from Friday-Sunday.

FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)



That's great news, because there's no shortage of things to watch. Obviously that's the case most years, but the 2022 line-up seems particularly strong. Aside from the three headliners, none of whom should need any introduction, highlights include everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Diana Ross, from Pet Shop Boys to Sam Fender and from Megan Thee Stallion to Herbie Hancock. You'll find a full line-up for all of the main stages below.

This is the first Glastonbury festival for three years due to the pandemic, so anticipation is higher than ever. Tickets have long been sold out, so if you don't already have one then this is your best way to experience one of the mainstays of British culture.

Coverage starts properly tomorrow (Thursday, June 23) and you can watch it all live online if you know how. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams wherever you are.

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams for FREE

(opens in new tab) If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to FREE Glastonbury 2022 live streams. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Thursday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the first time some of the iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. Not at home during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a must for many Brits; it's as much of a national treasure as Paul McCartney himself. But what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2022 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Macca's headlining set on Saturday night. Just make sure you have a valid TV licence if you're accessing the service.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch all the Glastonbury action.

Can you watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams in the US, Australia or elsewhere?

Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S. and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Glastonbury 2022 live stream on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Glastonbury 2022 live streams: Full line-up

(Image credit: Jon Super/Redferns)

All times listed below are in local BST.

Friday, June 24

Pyramid Stage

12.15 p.m. - 1.15 p.m. — Ziggy Marley

1.45 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Rufus Wainwright

3.15 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Crowded House

4.45 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Wolf Alice

6.15 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

8.15 p.m. - 9.15 p.m. — Sam Fender

10.15 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Billie Eilish

The Other Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — The Libertines

1 p.m. - 1.45 p.m. — Kae Tempest

2.15 p.m. - 3.15 p.m. — Blossoms

3.45 p.m. - 4.45 p.m. — First Aid Kit

5.15 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Supergrass

6.45 p.m. - 7.45 p.m. — Idles

8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — St Vincent

10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Foals

West Holts Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Nubiyan Twist

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Arooj Aftab

2.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. — Greentea Peng

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Sleaford Mods

5.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — TLC

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — Bonobo

10.15 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Little Simz

John Peel Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — English Teacher

12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Bad Boy Chiller Crew

2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Griff

3.15 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Inhaler

4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Girl In Red

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Sigrid

7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Phoebe Bridgers

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — The Jesus and Mary Chain

10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Primal Scream

Park Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Matilda Mann

12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Orlando Weeks

2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Wet Leg

3.15 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Confidence Man

4.45 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Dry Cleaning

6.15 p.m. - 7.15 p.m. — Arlo Parks

7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Saint Etienne

9.15 p.m. - 10.15 p.m. — Khruangbin

11 p.m. - 12.15 a.m. — Four Tet

Acoustic Stage

12 p.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Novelty Island

12.45 p.m. - 1.25 p.m. — Roseanne Reid

1.40 p.m. - 2.20 p.m. — Pavey Ark

2.30 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Irish Mythen

3.30 p.m. - 4.10 p.m. — The Mariachis

4.25 p.m. - 5.05 p.m. — Mary Coughlan

5.25 p.m. - 6.10 p.m. — Brian Kennedy

6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Hothouse Flowers

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — The Undertones

9.30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

Avalon Stage

1 p.m. - 1.50 p.m. — Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs

2.15 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Baskery

3.40 p.m. - 4.35 p.m. — The War & Treaty

5.05 p.m. - 6.05 p.m. — Tanita Tikaram

6.35 p.m. - 7.35 p.m. — Oh My God! It’s The Church

8.05 p.m. - 9.05 p.m. — Nick Mulvey

9.35 p.m. - 10.35 p.m. — Sugababes

11.05 p.m. - 12.20 a.m. — The Damned

Left Field

5 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Brooke Combe

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Dylan John Thomas

7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Jamie Webster

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Billy Bragg

Arcadia

9.30 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Ishmael Ensemble (DJ)

10 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Jon Hopkins (DJ)

11 p.m. - 1 a.m. — TBA

1 a.m. - 3 a.m. — Carl Cox b2b Chase and Status (Jungle Set)

Sonic

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Daisy Moon

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Sarah Story

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Eclair Fifi

3 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Jaguar

4.30 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Tsha

6 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Denis Sulta

7.30 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Anz

9 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Fatboy Slim

11 p.m. - 12.30 a.m. — Patrick Topping b2b Eats Everything

Saturday, June 25

Pyramid Stage

12 p.m. - 12.45 p.m. — Les Amazones d’Afrique

1.15 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Joy Crookes

2.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. — Easy Life

4 pm - 4.45 p.m. — Aj Tracey

5.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — Haim

7.15 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

9.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Paul McCartney

The Other Stage

11.45 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Hak Baker

1 p.m. - 1.45 p.m. — Tems

2.15 p.m. - 3.15 p.m. — Skunk Anansie

3.45 p.m. - 4.45 p.m. — Metronomy

5.15 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Glass Animals

6.45 p.m. - 7.45 p.m. — Olivia Rodrigo

8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — Burna Boy

10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Megan Thee Stallion

West Holts Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Kikagaku Moyo

1.15 p.m. - 2.15 p.m. — Brass Against

2.45 p.m. - 3.45 p.m. — Black Midi

4.15 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Yves Tumor

5.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — Celeste

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Leon Bridges

8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — Caribou

10.15 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Roisin Murphy

John Peel Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — Go_A

12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Enny

2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Holly Humberstone

3.15 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Self Esteem

4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Beabadoobee

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Pa Salieu

7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Ghetts

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Yungblud

10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Jamie T

Park Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Yasmin Williams

12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Katy J Pearson

2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Gabriels

3.15 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Sampa The Great

4.45 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Squid

6.15 p.m. - 7.15 p.m. — Big Thief

7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — The Avalanches

9.15 p.m. - 10.15 p.m. — Mitski

11 p.m. - 12.15 a.m. — Jessie Ware

Acoustic Stage

12 p.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year

12.45 p.m. - 1.25 p.m. — 49th & Main

1.40 p.m. - 2.20 p.m. — Katherine Priddy

2.30 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Laura Veirs

3.30 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Grainne Duffy

4.30 p.m. - 5.15 p.m. — Chris Difford

5.30 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Tony Christie

6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Scouting For Girls

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Richard Thompson

9.30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — The Waterboys

Avalon Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Nia Wyn

12.40 p.m. - 1.35 p.m. — The Longest Johns

1.35 p.m. - 10.35 p.m. — Lamb

2.05 p.m. - 3.05 p.m. — Grace Petrie

3.35 p.m. - 4.35 p.m. — Molotov Jukebox

5.05 p.m. - 6.05 p.m. — Tom Robinson Band

6.25 p.m. - 7.40 p.m. — Dr. John Cooper Clarke

8.05 p.m. - 9.05 p.m. — Ward Thomas

11.05 p.m. - 12.15 a.m. — The Hoosiers

Left Field

5 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. —Asylums

6.15 p.m. - 6.45 p.m. — Kam-Bu

7.30 p.m. - 8.15 p.m. — Billy Nomates

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Yard Act

Arcadia

9.30 p.m. - 10.15 p.m. — Nia Archives

10.15 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — DJ EZ

11.15 p.m. - 12 am — Kurupt Fm

12 am - 1 am — Four Tet

1 am - 2 am — Calvin Harris

2 am - 3 am — Camelphat b2b Patrick Topping

Sonic

12 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Warehouse Preservation Society

1.30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Kiara Scuro

3.30 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Sofia Kourtesis

4.45 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Elkka

6.15 p.m. - 7.45 p.m. — Logic1000

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Ross From Friends

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Romy

10 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Haai

11.30 p.m. - 12.30 am — Overmono

Sunday, June 26

Pyramid Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — Black Dyke Band

12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Dakhabrakha

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Herbie Hancock

4 p.m. - 5.15 p.m. — Diana Ross

5.45 p.m. - 6.45 p.m. — Elbow

7.30 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Lorde

9.45 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Kendrick Lamar

The Other Stage

11 a.m. - 11.45 a.m. — Kojey Radical

12.15 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Sea Girls

1.30 p.m. - 2.30 p.m. — Lianne La Havas

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Declan Mckenna

4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Fontaines DC

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Kacey Musgraves

7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Years & Years

9.45 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Pet Shop Boys

West Holts Stage

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Ishmael Ensemble

12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Emma-Jean Thackray

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Nightmares On Wax

3.30 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Nubya Garcia

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Snarky Puppy

6.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — Koffee

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Angelique KiDJo

9.45 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Bicep

John Peel Stage

11.15 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Just Mustard

12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Sports Team

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — TBC

3.30 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Clairo

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Amyl and The Sniffers

6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Turnstile

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Little Dragon

9.30 p.m. - 10.45 p.m. — Charli XCX

Park Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — Deep Throat Choir

12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Big Joanie

2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Warmduscher

3.15 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Cate Le Bon

4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Caroline Polachek

6.15 p.m. - 7.15 p.m. — TBC

7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Jarv Is…

9.15 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. — Courtney Barnett

Acoustic Stage

12 p.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Megan Mckenna

12.45 p.m. - 1.25 p.m. — Lewis Mclaughlin Emerging Talent Competition Winner

1.40 p.m. - 2.20 p.m. — Chloe Foy

2.30 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Errol Linton

3.30 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Damien Dempsey

4.30 p.m. - 5.15 p.m. — Terry Reid

5.30 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Fisherman’s Friends

6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — The Bootleg Beatles

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — The Shires

9.30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Suzanne Vega

Avalon Stage

11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Citizens Of The World Choir

12.35 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Ferris & Sylvester

1.55 p.m. - 2.50 p.m. — Peat & Diesel

3.20 p.m. - 4.20 p.m. — P.P. Arnold

4.50 p.m. - 5.50 p.m. — Kate Rusby

6.20 p.m. - 7.20 p.m. — Mcfly

7.50 p.m. - 8.50 p.m. — Orla Gartland

9.20 p.m. - 10.20 p.m. — Imelda May

10.50 p.m. - 11.50 p.m. — The Dualers

Left Field

5 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Las Adelitas

6.15 p.m. - 7 p.m. — The Magic Numbers

7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — The Regrettes

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Yola

Arcadia

9.30 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. — Tsha

10.30 p.m. - 11.30 p.m. — Afrodeutsche

11.30 p.m. - 12.30 a.m. — Daniel Avery b2b VTSS

12.30 a.m. - 1.30 a.m. — Sub Focus b2b Dimension Feat ID

1.30 a.m. - 2.30 a.m. — Hospitality Showcase: Spy b2b Grafix b2b Unglued Feat Carasel MC & Solah

Sonic