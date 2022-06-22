How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams from anywhere, plus line up and more

Watch the Glastonbury 2022 live streams and you could see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headline the legendary festival, plus dozens more massive acts across four days of coverage.
It will all be shown for FREE in the U.K., but you don't need to miss out even if you're on holiday — because you can watch Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).
Glastonbury 2022 live streams start tomorrow (Thursday, June 22) but the big acts are from Friday-Sunday.
That's great news, because there's no shortage of things to watch. Obviously that's the case most years, but the 2022 line-up seems particularly strong. Aside from the three headliners, none of whom should need any introduction, highlights include everyone from Olivia Rodrigo to Diana Ross, from Pet Shop Boys to Sam Fender and from Megan Thee Stallion to Herbie Hancock. You'll find a full line-up for all of the main stages below.
This is the first Glastonbury festival for three years due to the pandemic, so anticipation is higher than ever. Tickets have long been sold out, so if you don't already have one then this is your best way to experience one of the mainstays of British culture.
Coverage starts properly tomorrow (Thursday, June 23) and you can watch it all live online if you know how. Read on and we'll show you how to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams wherever you are.
How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams for FREE
If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can look forward to FREE Glastonbury 2022 live streams.
That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app.
BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Thursday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the first time some of the iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD.
Not at home during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.
How to watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams from anywhere with a VPN
Watching Glastonbury live streams is a must for many Brits; it's as much of a national treasure as Paul McCartney himself. But what if you're not there when it's on?
Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.
For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2022 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Macca's headlining set on Saturday night. Just make sure you have a valid TV licence if you're accessing the service.
They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch all the Glastonbury action.
Can you watch Glastonbury 2022 live streams in the US, Australia or elsewhere?
Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S. and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.
However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Glastonbury 2022 live stream on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).
Glastonbury 2022 live streams: Full line-up
All times listed below are in local BST.
Friday, June 24
Pyramid Stage
- 12.15 p.m. - 1.15 p.m. — Ziggy Marley
- 1.45 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Rufus Wainwright
- 3.15 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Crowded House
- 4.45 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Wolf Alice
- 6.15 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- 8.15 p.m. - 9.15 p.m. — Sam Fender
- 10.15 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Billie Eilish
The Other Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — The Libertines
- 1 p.m. - 1.45 p.m. — Kae Tempest
- 2.15 p.m. - 3.15 p.m. — Blossoms
- 3.45 p.m. - 4.45 p.m. — First Aid Kit
- 5.15 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Supergrass
- 6.45 p.m. - 7.45 p.m. — Idles
- 8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — St Vincent
- 10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Foals
West Holts Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Nubiyan Twist
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Arooj Aftab
- 2.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. — Greentea Peng
- 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Sleaford Mods
- 5.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — TLC
- 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
- 8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — Bonobo
- 10.15 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Little Simz
John Peel Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — English Teacher
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- 2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Griff
- 3.15 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Inhaler
- 4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Girl In Red
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Sigrid
- 7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Phoebe Bridgers
- 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — The Jesus and Mary Chain
- 10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Primal Scream
Park Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Matilda Mann
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Orlando Weeks
- 2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Wet Leg
- 3.15 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Confidence Man
- 4.45 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Dry Cleaning
- 6.15 p.m. - 7.15 p.m. — Arlo Parks
- 7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Saint Etienne
- 9.15 p.m. - 10.15 p.m. — Khruangbin
- 11 p.m. - 12.15 a.m. — Four Tet
Acoustic Stage
- 12 p.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Novelty Island
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.25 p.m. — Roseanne Reid
- 1.40 p.m. - 2.20 p.m. — Pavey Ark
- 2.30 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Irish Mythen
- 3.30 p.m. - 4.10 p.m. — The Mariachis
- 4.25 p.m. - 5.05 p.m. — Mary Coughlan
- 5.25 p.m. - 6.10 p.m. — Brian Kennedy
- 6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Hothouse Flowers
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — The Undertones
- 9.30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Avalon Stage
- 1 p.m. - 1.50 p.m. — Hobo Jones & The Junkyard Dogs
- 2.15 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Baskery
- 3.40 p.m. - 4.35 p.m. — The War & Treaty
- 5.05 p.m. - 6.05 p.m. — Tanita Tikaram
- 6.35 p.m. - 7.35 p.m. — Oh My God! It’s The Church
- 8.05 p.m. - 9.05 p.m. — Nick Mulvey
- 9.35 p.m. - 10.35 p.m. — Sugababes
- 11.05 p.m. - 12.20 a.m. — The Damned
Left Field
- 5 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Brooke Combe
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Dylan John Thomas
- 7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Jamie Webster
- 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Billy Bragg
Arcadia
- 9.30 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Ishmael Ensemble (DJ)
- 10 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Jon Hopkins (DJ)
- 11 p.m. - 1 a.m. — TBA
- 1 a.m. - 3 a.m. — Carl Cox b2b Chase and Status (Jungle Set)
Sonic
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Daisy Moon
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Sarah Story
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Eclair Fifi
- 3 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Jaguar
- 4.30 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Tsha
- 6 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Denis Sulta
- 7.30 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Anz
- 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Fatboy Slim
- 11 p.m. - 12.30 a.m. — Patrick Topping b2b Eats Everything
Saturday, June 25
Pyramid Stage
- 12 p.m. - 12.45 p.m. — Les Amazones d’Afrique
- 1.15 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Joy Crookes
- 2.30 p.m. - 3.30 p.m. — Easy Life
- 4 pm - 4.45 p.m. — Aj Tracey
- 5.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — Haim
- 7.15 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- 9.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Paul McCartney
The Other Stage
- 11.45 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Hak Baker
- 1 p.m. - 1.45 p.m. — Tems
- 2.15 p.m. - 3.15 p.m. — Skunk Anansie
- 3.45 p.m. - 4.45 p.m. — Metronomy
- 5.15 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Glass Animals
- 6.45 p.m. - 7.45 p.m. — Olivia Rodrigo
- 8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — Burna Boy
- 10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Megan Thee Stallion
West Holts Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Kikagaku Moyo
- 1.15 p.m. - 2.15 p.m. — Brass Against
- 2.45 p.m. - 3.45 p.m. — Black Midi
- 4.15 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Yves Tumor
- 5.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — Celeste
- 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Leon Bridges
- 8.30 p.m. - 9.30 p.m. — Caribou
- 10.15 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Roisin Murphy
John Peel Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — Go_A
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Enny
- 2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Holly Humberstone
- 3.15 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Self Esteem
- 4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Beabadoobee
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Pa Salieu
- 7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — Ghetts
- 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Yungblud
- 10.30 p.m. - 11.45 p.m. — Jamie T
Park Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Yasmin Williams
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Katy J Pearson
- 2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Gabriels
- 3.15 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Sampa The Great
- 4.45 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Squid
- 6.15 p.m. - 7.15 p.m. — Big Thief
- 7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — The Avalanches
- 9.15 p.m. - 10.15 p.m. — Mitski
- 11 p.m. - 12.15 a.m. — Jessie Ware
Acoustic Stage
- 12 p.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Tom Webber Best Demo Of The Year
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.25 p.m. — 49th & Main
- 1.40 p.m. - 2.20 p.m. — Katherine Priddy
- 2.30 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Laura Veirs
- 3.30 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Grainne Duffy
- 4.30 p.m. - 5.15 p.m. — Chris Difford
- 5.30 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Tony Christie
- 6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Scouting For Girls
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Richard Thompson
- 9.30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — The Waterboys
Avalon Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Nia Wyn
- 12.40 p.m. - 1.35 p.m. — The Longest Johns
- 1.35 p.m. - 10.35 p.m. — Lamb
- 2.05 p.m. - 3.05 p.m. — Grace Petrie
- 3.35 p.m. - 4.35 p.m. — Molotov Jukebox
- 5.05 p.m. - 6.05 p.m. — Tom Robinson Band
- 6.25 p.m. - 7.40 p.m. — Dr. John Cooper Clarke
- 8.05 p.m. - 9.05 p.m. — Ward Thomas
- 11.05 p.m. - 12.15 a.m. — The Hoosiers
Left Field
- 5 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. —Asylums
- 6.15 p.m. - 6.45 p.m. — Kam-Bu
- 7.30 p.m. - 8.15 p.m. — Billy Nomates
- 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Yard Act
Arcadia
- 9.30 p.m. - 10.15 p.m. — Nia Archives
- 10.15 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — DJ EZ
- 11.15 p.m. - 12 am — Kurupt Fm
- 12 am - 1 am — Four Tet
- 1 am - 2 am — Calvin Harris
- 2 am - 3 am — Camelphat b2b Patrick Topping
Sonic
- 12 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Warehouse Preservation Society
- 1.30 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Kiara Scuro
- 3.30 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Sofia Kourtesis
- 4.45 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Elkka
- 6.15 p.m. - 7.45 p.m. — Logic1000
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Ross From Friends
- 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Romy
- 10 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Haai
- 11.30 p.m. - 12.30 am — Overmono
Sunday, June 26
Pyramid Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — Black Dyke Band
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Dakhabrakha
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Herbie Hancock
- 4 p.m. - 5.15 p.m. — Diana Ross
- 5.45 p.m. - 6.45 p.m. — Elbow
- 7.30 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Lorde
- 9.45 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Kendrick Lamar
The Other Stage
- 11 a.m. - 11.45 a.m. — Kojey Radical
- 12.15 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Sea Girls
- 1.30 p.m. - 2.30 p.m. — Lianne La Havas
- 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Declan Mckenna
- 4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Fontaines DC
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Kacey Musgraves
- 7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Years & Years
- 9.45 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Pet Shop Boys
West Holts Stage
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Ishmael Ensemble
- 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Emma-Jean Thackray
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Nightmares On Wax
- 3.30 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Nubya Garcia
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Snarky Puppy
- 6.30 p.m. - 6.30 p.m. — Koffee
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Angelique KiDJo
- 9.45 p.m. - 11.15 p.m. — Bicep
John Peel Stage
- 11.15 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Just Mustard
- 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Sports Team
- 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. — TBC
- 3.30 p.m. - 4.30 p.m. — Clairo
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Amyl and The Sniffers
- 6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — Turnstile
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — Little Dragon
- 9.30 p.m. - 10.45 p.m. — Charli XCX
Park Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.15 p.m. — Deep Throat Choir
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Big Joanie
- 2 p.m. - 2.45 p.m. — Warmduscher
- 3.15 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Cate Le Bon
- 4.30 p.m. - 5.30 p.m. — Caroline Polachek
- 6.15 p.m. - 7.15 p.m. — TBC
- 7.45 p.m. - 8.45 p.m. — Jarv Is…
- 9.15 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. — Courtney Barnett
Acoustic Stage
- 12 p.m. - 12.30 p.m. — Megan Mckenna
- 12.45 p.m. - 1.25 p.m. — Lewis Mclaughlin Emerging Talent Competition Winner
- 1.40 p.m. - 2.20 p.m. — Chloe Foy
- 2.30 p.m. - 3.10 p.m. — Errol Linton
- 3.30 p.m. - 4.15 p.m. — Damien Dempsey
- 4.30 p.m. - 5.15 p.m. — Terry Reid
- 5.30 p.m. - 6.15 p.m. — Fisherman’s Friends
- 6.30 p.m. - 7.30 p.m. — The Bootleg Beatles
- 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. — The Shires
- 9.30 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Suzanne Vega
Avalon Stage
- 11.30 a.m. - 12.10 p.m. — Citizens Of The World Choir
- 12.35 p.m. - 1.30 p.m. — Ferris & Sylvester
- 1.55 p.m. - 2.50 p.m. — Peat & Diesel
- 3.20 p.m. - 4.20 p.m. — P.P. Arnold
- 4.50 p.m. - 5.50 p.m. — Kate Rusby
- 6.20 p.m. - 7.20 p.m. — Mcfly
- 7.50 p.m. - 8.50 p.m. — Orla Gartland
- 9.20 p.m. - 10.20 p.m. — Imelda May
- 10.50 p.m. - 11.50 p.m. — The Dualers
Left Field
- 5 p.m. - 5.45 p.m. — Las Adelitas
- 6.15 p.m. - 7 p.m. — The Magic Numbers
- 7.30 p.m. - 8.30 p.m. — The Regrettes
- 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Yola
Arcadia
- 9.30 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. — Tsha
- 10.30 p.m. - 11.30 p.m. — Afrodeutsche
- 11.30 p.m. - 12.30 a.m. — Daniel Avery b2b VTSS
- 12.30 a.m. - 1.30 a.m. — Sub Focus b2b Dimension Feat ID
- 1.30 a.m. - 2.30 a.m. — Hospitality Showcase: Spy b2b Grafix b2b Unglued Feat Carasel MC & Solah
Sonic
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Natty Lou b2b AMA
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. — D*Minds, Dazee b2b Euphonique and Critical Impact
- 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Koven
- 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. — A.M.C Ft Phantom
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Hospital - Metrik, Whiney b2b Lens, Inja
- 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. — Problem Central
- 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Critical - Kasra, Enei, Halogenix W/ Jakes and Charli Brix
- 10 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Hybrid Minds W/ Tempza and Charlotte Haining
- 11 p.m. - 12 a.m. — Sasasas