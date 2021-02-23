How to watch BTS on MTV Unplugged online without cable

BTS on MTV Unplugged start time The BTS on MTV Unplugged start time is scheduled to 9 p.m. today (Tuesday, February 23).

It’s being broadcast on MTV (naturally), which is on Sling and Fubo.

Recent retro meets modern tonight, as we watch BTS on MTV Unplugged online tonight, and don't worry if you smell an explosive scent. This is just the kind of exciting moment feels like dynamite.

Yes, the army is going to tune into MTV tonight as a family, as BTS puts on a very stripped-down show. Recorded in Seoul, South Korea, this special will focus on the band's biggest hits including (of course) Dynamite, their first English-language

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

The best streaming devices, ranked

MTV's also revealed that BTS is going to cover Coldplay's "Fix You," and leaks suggest they'll play their song "Telepathy," which has never been played live ever. Another rumored song is "Spring Day."

In the below teaser, you can see BTS perform "Life Goes On."

How to watch BTS on MTV Unplugged with a VPN

BTS ARMY, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get MTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch BTS on MTV Unplugged, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

Watch BTS on MTV Unplugged in the US

In the US, MTV is found on most cable TV packages, but you don't need traditional TV to watch BTS on MTV Unplugged. The show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, can be streamed live with two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV .

FuboTV is great for pulling down a lot of major live events, as it has the main broadcast networks and all the big cable TV channels. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange and Blue pack fewer channels, but start at a lower price of $35 per month. The Fubo TV Family package packs a lot more, at $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : Not only does Fubo have MTV, but it's of the best streaming services for sports fans everywhere. And with its a 7-day free trial, you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

With one of the basic Sling TV packages (Orange and Blue cost $35 per month a piece) and the $6 per month Comedy Extra package, you can get MTV and 43 other channels, including Food Network, TBS and TruTV.View Deal

Watch BTS on MTV Unplugged in the UK

The ARMY is staying up late in the UK to watch BTS on MTV Unplugged, which airs at 2 a.m. GMT. It's available via MTV Play (£3.99 per month after a 30-day free trial), which can be found in Amazon Channels as well.

Watch BTS on MTV Unplugged in Canada

MTV is available on CTV in Canada, but it doesn't have the BTS special in its channel lineup. So, Americans abroad might need to use a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to tune in live.