How to watch Agents of SHIELD series finale online

Agents of SHIELD series fianle start time, channel The Marvel's Agents of SHIELD series finale starts at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 12) on ABC.

Time to say goodbye and watch Agents of SHIELD series finale online. Season 7 is the last chapter for the ABC drama and the two-hour last episode will be a doozy, featuring familiar faces from the past and a huge battle to save the future of SHIELD (and the world).

Agents of SHIELD was the OG Marvel television show. But while it's coming to an end(game), the Marvel TV universe is just starting to expand. Several Avengers spinoff series are set to debut on Disney Plus later this year and in early 2021, including The Falcon and Winter Soldier and WandaVision.

Agents of SHIELD season 7 sent the team time-traveling to prevent the Chronicoms from taking over Earth. Helping them along the way was an LMD (life model decoy) of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who retained all the memories of the dead human character.

In the series finale, Nathaniel and Sibyl are getting closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books. The agents, led by Daisy (Chloe Bennet), must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans need to miss the Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale episode if they're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale in the US

For American fans, the Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12 on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 on several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo, which offers more than 116 channels and 500 hours of Cloud DVR recording.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV streaming services in the market. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox (depending on region) as well as top networks such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch the Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale in Canada

Canadians, you're in luck! You can watch Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale episode 1 at the same day and time as the US airing: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. on CTV and on the CTV App.

How to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield series finale in the UK

Bad news for Brits. While E4 has aired past seasons of Agents of SHIELD, it isn't doing so for season 7. It's unclear how British fans can watch the final season and the series finale — perhaps eventually on Disney Plus.

If you're an American abroad in the UK and don't want to miss the series finale episode, check out ExpressVPN.

Marvel's Agents of Shield cast

Most of the main Marvel's Agents of Shield cast came back for season 7. That includes:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson

Melinda May as Ming-Na Wen

Chole Bennet as Daisy Johnson

Iain de Caestecker as Leo Fitz)

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw

The series finale episode will feature several cameos and appearances by fan favorite cast members, including: