How to live stream Bills vs Patriots: Watch the NFL's AFC East match of the weekend

We're not surprised to find everyone running left and right for a Bills vs Patriots live stream. Not only is this a big rematch, but many will need the NFL Network to stream it, including a lot of the folks in New England, as the game won't be on west of Worcester county.

Patriots are coming off a win, with 2 TDs, but it was a weak win against a Bengals team whose defense should have been easier to demolish. This is especially troublesome, as the Bills have one of the best passing defenses in the league.

New England's rushing has improved as of late, but the Bills' rushing D is not too shabby.

Analysts put the game's burden on Buffalo QB Josh Allen, whose Week 15 line had a TD and an INT. New England's strong interception game could prove thorny for Allen. The last time these teams met, Allen had to leave early hurt, which tipped the game to the Pats.

In order for Buffalo to take the AFC East, Buffalo would need a win and New England would have to lose next week. Let's see how the Bills vs Patriots game influences the incoming post-season.

So, you've got plenty of reasons to find a Bills vs Patriots live stream, no matter if you're outside of the local TV region, traveling away from the services you pay for, or have already cut the cord. Here are your options for live-streaming the game.

Bills vs Patriots start time, channel Buffalo @ New England starts at 4:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. Pacific) today, Dec. 21. The game is airing exclusively on the NFL Network, according to 506sports, as well as WBZ in Boston. Mike Tirico, Kurt Warner are calling the game.

How do I use a VPN to watch Bills vs Patriots?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the Bills try and stop the Patriots from owning the division, a virtual private network, or VPN , might be your best ticket to watching the game. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How can I live stream the Bills vs Patriots game without a cable or satellite subscription?

You can live stream the Bills vs Patriots game on a service for cord cutters, as some offer the NFL network by default. Among those is Sling — the lowest-cost option, which packs the NFL Network into its $25 Sling Blue package. Fubo's $55 per month package, which is more geared towards sports fans, also includes NFL Network.

Some folks near the game can stream Bills vs Patriots via the NFL mobile app ( Android , iOS ), which has access to local market games on your phone.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

As practically every other live tv streaming service on earth gets more expensive, Sling TV continues to offer a more affordable option. This streaming live-TV service offers NFL Network with its $25-per-month Sling Blue package. A current promotion is knocking 40% off the normal $25 monthly rate, so you'd just pay $15 for Sling TV.