Here's the best AirPods Pro deal right now

Great news if you're a Sam's Club member. The discount warehouse is currently selling the Apple AirPods Pro at an all time time low price.

Currently, Sam's Club has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234.98. Even better, they're in stock and ready to ship. Normally these buds retail for $249, so that $14 in savings and one of the best cheap AirPods deals we've seen. Not a Sam's Club member? Amazon offers the same price, however they're currently on back order.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Sam's Club

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been. View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the industry's best wireless earbuds. These AirPods successors sport a redesigned, compact design and feature three microphones and six sensors built-in. They're fitted with Apple's H1 chip, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

As we note in our AirPods Pro review, we love their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and easy-to-use Force Touch sensor which enables Transparency mode. We awarded the AirPod Pros our hard to get Editor's Choice award for their excellent fit and resistance to sweat.

In our AirPods Pro workout test, Apple's buds felt so light that we forgot we we were wearing them. And whether we were sprinting outdoors, doing side planks at the gym or sweating through a spin class, the buds stayed put.

Simply put, the AirPods Pro are the ultimate wireless earbuds for day-to-day use and working out. This exclusive Sam's Club AirPods Pro deal is limited to quantities of 2 per person.

Not Sam's Club member? Membership starts at $40/year and comes with additional perks.