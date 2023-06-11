Heat vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch NBA Finals game 5 online, start time, channel

Monday's Heat vs Nuggets game 5 live stream will see Denver on the doorstep of history. Can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets close the deal in the NBA Finals?

And while Nikola Jokic did every single thing he could do to win — including kicking the basketball to deflect it and stop an easy layup — he totaled seven deflections in Game 4. So, even in a game where Miami's defense stopped him from hitting double digits in assists, Jokic found a different way to be a threat.

Denver also had to deal with temporary absences from their MVP, as a bad turn of Jokic's ankle pulled him out of the first quarter, and his fifth foul pulled him for 5+ minutes in the fourth. That second crucial absence wasn't a killer for Denver, as they managed to keep most of their lead.

As for Miami? They don't look defeated, as flashes of brilliance were still more prominent than in Game 1, but they need to figure out why people like Max Strus are posting 0 points, and how to wake up Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin's shooting.

The Heat still don't know if Tyler Herro will return in this series.

DraftKings, at the time of publication, has the Nuggets (-425) as the favorite and the Heat (+340) as the underdog. So, betting $425 on the winning Nuggets would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the winning Heat would net you $340.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Heat vs. Nuggets live stream online.

Heat vs. Nuggets live streams around the world

Heat vs. Nuggets live streams in the U.S.

The Heat vs. Nuggets live stream is on ABC and ESPN3 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday (June 12).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. ABC is also on FuboTV, which offers quad-box on Apple TV.

Instead, consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has TNT. For the Finals NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling is 50% off for the first month, making it a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs. Sling Orange also gets you ESPN, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package, and ABC in select regions via Sling Blue. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month!

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports, Fubo may not have had TNT, but it does offer ABC. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Heat vs. Nuggets series schedule

All times Eastern, all games on ABC/ESPN3

* = if necessary

Game 1: Nuggets 104 , Heat 93

, Heat 93 Game 2: Heat 111 , Nuggets 108

, Nuggets 108 Game 3: Nuggets 109 , Heat 94

, Heat 94 Game 4: Nuggets 108 , Heat 95

, Heat 95 Game 5: Mon., June 12, Heat vs. Nuggets @ 8:30 p.m.

Mon., June 12, Heat vs. Nuggets @ 8:30 p.m. * Game 6: Thu., June 15, Nuggets vs. Heat @ 8:30 p.m.

Thu., June 15, Nuggets vs. Heat @ 8:30 p.m. * Game 7: Sun., June 18, Heat vs. Nuggets @ 8 p.m.

How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets live streams in the U.K.

NBA fans in the U.K. will watch the Heat vs Nuggets live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day and mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

Heat vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Heat vs Nuggets live stream on SportsNet. Game 5 is airing on Sportsnet at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Heat vs Nuggets live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports, a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Heat vs Nuggets live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.