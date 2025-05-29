You can watch the 2025 NBA live online, streaming with Sling's half-price deal, on Thursday, May 29. The stream includes English commentary and every point as Pacers vs Knicks Game 5 grips basketball fans around the world.

Sling is one of our favorite live TV services and carries TNT, which is the TV broadcaster of tonight's NBA Conference game. But how can you watch NBA from anywhere? Can you get Sling in the U.S., U.K. and Canada too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch NBA on Sling...

How to watch the NBA Finals half-price on Sling

Sling is a great way to watch and stream NBA for half-price (50% off first month).

You can watch the 2025 NBA basketball on Sling from $23.

New to Sling? Register now for 50% off your first month or download the app on your mobile device.

We signed up to Sling and it works perfectly for NBA and the streaming quality is excellent.

How to watch NBA on Sling from anywhere

Although Sling is a national platform it's not global and is only broadcasting the NBA for the United States.

Basketball lovers traveling or working outside America will need to use a VPN to access Sling's half-price NBA streams in the U.K., Canada and Australia.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock Sling and stream NBA like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

Looking to watch Sling from outside the U.S.? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access Sling as if you were back home in the States. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal. Save 70% off with this NordVPN deal

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch NBA on Sling.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the half-price NBA stream on Sling, choose 'United States' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, sign in, and watch the NBA on Sling for half-price.

What will Sling's coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

With Sling you can take the live NBA action with you anywhere and stream your favorite basketball teams at home or on the go with the Sling TV mobile app.

We recently updated our in-depth review of Sling TV ("Endless options at an affordable starting price") and we were impressed.

What's more, Sling has added a some neat new features and the option for upgrade to an NBA League Pass: ($16.99 a month), giving you access to all the NBA games from your favorite teams.

According to Sling, you can watch the NBA in HD quality with the following channels: TNT (Sling Orange, Blue), ESPN (Sling Orange), ESPN2 (Sling Orange), ESPN3 inc. games broadcast on ABC (Sling Orange), NBA TV ((Sling Orange + Blue with Sports Extra).

And yes, if you miss the game live, Sling offers access to NBA highlights and replays through its channels.

Which devices can I watch NBA on Sling with?

You can use Sling on a range of devices:

AirTV Devices

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Fire TV Devices

Android Tablets/Smartphones

Android TV (select models)

Apple TV (4th Gen. or later)

Google Chrome Browser

Chromebook

Chromecast (including Chromecast with Google TV)

Cox

Google Nest

iOS (iPhone, iPad)

LG TV (select models)

Microsoft Edge Browser

Roku (select models)

Safari Browser

Samsung Smart TV (select models)

TiVo Stream 4K

VIZIO SmartCast TV (2016 and newer models)

Xbox (select models)

Xfinity Flex

Is Sling TV the best way to watch the NBA 2025?

Sling TV can be a good way to watch the NBA, especially if you're looking for a budget-friendly option.

To watch most NBA games, you'll need to subscribe to Sling Orange + Sports Extras, which includes ESPN channels and NBA TV and blackout restrictions apply.

However, to watch Pacers vs Knicks Game 5, Sling TV is one of the best options as it provides access to TNT – the TV broadcaster.

As NBA fans, we've tested Sling on many occasions and found it to be one of the best cable TV alternatives, starting at $45.99 ($23 for your first month).

As of January 2025, Sling says it "2.09 million subscribers" making it one of the most popular live TV streaming services for NBA basketball, live sports and more.

