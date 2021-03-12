HBO Max getting cheap or free version this summer — but there’s a catch

HBO Max is one of the best streaming services, but it's also the most expensive (without live TV) at $15 per month. That's about to change, though, as parent company WarnerMedia has revealed that an ad-supported version is due to come out this summer.

This news comes from WarnerMedia's Analyst and Investor Day, where CEO Jason Kilar said it will launch the new version this June. The company revealed it's more than ready to create ad-breaks in its shows and movies — something HBO never did in the pre-Max days — with $80 million in advertising commitments in for the service/

The Hollywood Reporter shared more notes from the Investors Day event, which include a bullish outlook on the number of subscribers the service expects to accrue. In October 2019, they'd estimated for 75 to 90 million, and now that number is up to 120 million to 150 million.

The Verge's Julia Alexander reports that Kilar doesn't see HBO Max adding live sports this year, something that Peacock and Paramount Plus will use to stand out from the pack. She also noted that there won't be ads on original HBO Max shows, and that they won't have access to the big movies that are coming to the service on the same day as theaters.

As to how much this new tier of HBO Max will cost, we'd think there are two possibilities. A free tier would be great, but seems unlikely. Peacock is the sole major streaming service with a free tier and original content, and HBO Max's cheaper tier will be doing something similar, by limiting access to big box office movies, like the Snyder Cut, which airs next week.

What sounds more likely to us is somewhere around $7 to $8 per month, around half the price of the regular HBO Max price. That would place the service in competitive territory with Disney Plus and the standard HD-only Netflix, though neither of those have ads.