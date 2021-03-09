How to watch South Park Vaccine Special: Air date, time and how to stream it for free

SOUTH PARQ VACCINATION SPECIAL start time, channel The South Park Vaccination Special is debuts on Wednesday (March 10) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and MTV2.

It will re-air on comedy central at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT.

It's almost time to watch South Park Vaccine Special, so come on down to Tom's Guide and find some of the favorite ways we have to watch South ParQ live. And that's no typo.

The official description from the South Park team hints that the episode will heavily involve the QAnon group, stating: "The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated."

Yes, the boys are back in town to mine the latest stage of the ongoing pandemic for more laughs. This event is the follow-up to the South Park Pandemic Special, the show's highest-rated episode in seven years (with 4.4 million viewers), so we expect everyone will be trying to watch this episode to see if the team can produce an even funnier episode.

This will be the latest challenge for the South Park team, which built its world on flipping current events on their head with ludicrous satire. That being said, making laughs of the completely absurd moment we're in may not prove incredibly difficult. The trick will be in finding ways to surprise us all.

The official trailer suggests that we're going to hit all the big talking points, with Butters' dad yelling at Cartman about social distancing, for starters. Then, the underpants gnomes seem to be back in town, and calling themselves essential workers. And then there's Butters himself, waving a big Q flag during a very not-socially distanced pull-apart brawl on the playground.

As for how South Park will remake Q for its own purposes? The shirts seen on Butters and other kids reads "Lil Q Ties," which seems to pull at a lot of the threads with the conspiracy theory-focused organization.

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- and you've landed in a place without Comedy Central on TV -- and you can't watch South Park, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch South Park Vaccination Special in the US for free

The South Park Vaccination Special airs in the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET and PT on Wednesday, March 10 on Comedy Central and MTV2. Comedy Central will then re-air the special at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. HBO Max will get the episode on-demand starting Thursday, March 11.

Comedy Central is on most cable packages, and, fortunately for those who have cut the cord, it's also on one of the best streaming services for live TV, Sling TV.

And thanks to Sling's free 3-day trial, new subscribers can watch the South Park Vaccine Special for free, if you remember to cancel.

Sling TV is offering a three-day free trial to see all that the streaming service has to offer. Comedy Central is in both Sling Orange and Blue packages (each costs $30) and includes more than 50 channels, including FX. View Deal

How to watch South Park Vaccine Special in the UK

In the UK, you'll find South Park episodes on Comedy Central UK on Now TV. Annoyingly, we don't know when the Vaccine Special will come to the UK, but we'd assume it's not long from now.

Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99. subscription.

The previous 22 seasons are on Prime Video UK, while Netflix UK's South Park library is incomplete.

Americans abroad struggling to watch the special live could use a service such as ExpressVPN to log into the services they already pay for.

How to watch South Park Vaccine Special in the Canada

Similarly, Canadians have a way to watch South Park — it's on Crave. Frustratingly, though, we do not see the Vaccine Special on the Crave schedule for Wednesday night.

Americans looking to use their favorite streaming services to watch the South Park Vaccine special could log in remotely through a service such as ExpressVPN.