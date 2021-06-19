Hawks vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 7 online

Hawks vs 76ers start time, channel The Hawks vs 76ers live stream is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, June 20).

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Hawks vs 76ers live stream has a trip to the Conference Finals hanging in the balance. Joel Embiid and Trae Young will try to propel their teams to the next round in this NBA playoffs live stream .

The Sixers did it. After becoming the first team in 25 years to blow a lead of at least 18 points in back-to-back playoff games, Philly closed out a win to force a Game 7 with the Hawks Sunday night.

Game 6 was far different from this series’ previous matchups. The Hawks led throughout the first half and it was the Sixers playing catch up. Trae Young had been on fire scoring 20 points in the first half, helping the Hawks build an early 12-point lead, but the Sixers did not get deterred.

Philadelphia trailed by four at the half before bursting out of the locker room for the third quarter. In the opening two minutes and fifteen seconds of the second half the Sixers rattled off 12 points all on three pointers. Seth Curry hit three shots from beyond the arc and Joel Embiid knocked down another as Philly went on to build a 10-point lead. Embiid finished with 22 points, Curry with 24 on 6-for-9 shooting from three and Tobias Harris scored 24 points in the Philly win. The Sixers were able to stay in front for the rest of the game and close out a 104-99 victory.

The Hawks now look to regroup for Game 7 in Philly. Fortunately for Trae Young, who finished Game 6 with a game-high 34 points and 12 assists, playing on the road has only heightened his play. Young is averaging 32 points-per-game on the road this postseason compared to 27ppg at home. The 22-year-old guard scored 39 points in Philly in Game 5.

The Sixers enter Game 7 as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is 217.5.

In the U.S. Hawks vs 76ers live stream airs on TNT, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (June 20).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, but not sports-fan favorite FuboTV. Both ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — and is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Hawks vs 76ers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports , and they're in luck. Sky Sports Arena (at 12:30 a.m. BST) and Sky Sports Main Event (at 1 a.m. BST) will carry the Hawks vs 76ers live stream.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Hawks vs 76ers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Hawks vs 76ers with SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.