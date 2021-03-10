Google Pixel 5a leak just 'confirmed' release date

Last week, a rumor suggested a new Google phone was coming in June, with all signs pointing to a Pixel 5a launch. That date seems more solid than ever now that a prominent phone leaker has "confirmed" a June 11 launch.

The initial leak of a June 11 Google phone launch came from Jon Prosser, who's fairly reliable when it comes to leaks surrounding Google phones. Prosser didn't mention a phone by name, though it was widely assumed he was talking about the Pixel 5a, as Google's budget phone lineup is due for an update.

Now Prosser is back on Twitter, tweeting that his source had confirmed a June 11 launch date. And this time, the Pixel 5a is specifically mentioned by name.

Source has confirmed and followed up:The Pixel device coming on June 11th is the Pixel 5a. https://t.co/vBWFomSjvWMarch 9, 2021 See more

That date could shift, of course, since this rumor is still coming from a single source. Nevertheless, a potential June launch date for the Pixel 5a adds some clarity to Google's phone plans for the year. We're already expecting to see a Pixel 6 debut in the fall, and rumors point to other potential handsets like a Pixel Fold and perhaps even a Pixel 5 Pro coming this year, too. (We wouldn't hold our breath on that last one.)

Pixel 5a rumors to date haven't revealed much about the budget phone. We've seen a leaked render of the device that suggests a design largely reminiscent of current Pixel handsets. The Pixel 5a is expected to have a 6.2-inch screen and dual rear cameras much like the Pixel 4a 5G.

Other than those details, we're in the dark as to any special features that the Pixel 5a might add. But we'd expect Google's plans for its more affordable smartphone to come into focus as get closer to that rumored June 11 date.