New Google Nest Hub tracks your sleep from your nightstand — and it's kind of creepy

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) isn't like any smart display we've seen before. Not only is it a speaker for music, screen for your Google Assistant needs and a communication center — it tracks your sleep, too.

When positioned on your nightstand, the upgraded Google Nest Hub revives Google Soli radar sensing chip to see how well (or not) you're sleeping at night. It's capable of detecting human motion at the macro and micro-scale, meaning it can sense when you toss around in your bed, as well as the more subtle breathing movements of your chest. In the morning, you're greeted with an overview of your sleep performance and a plethora of actionable data.

So what else is new? The Soli chip also introduces air gesture controls, so you can pause video and snooze your alarm without touching the display. There's a new UI for managing the best Google Home compatible devices, and support for Thread radio, or the protocol that enables future integrations across multiple smart home companies. As for sound, you'll get boosted speakers, although audio feels like an afterthought compared to the Google Nest Hub's new tricks.

Here's everything else we know about the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen,) from price and release date to sleep tracking and other features.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) price

The second-generation Nest Hub costs $99.99, which is $30 less than the first Google Nest Hub's starting price (back when it was called the Google Home Hub.) $99.99 is also the price of the Google Nest Audio, one of the best smart speakers to release in the last year.

This new smart display is also more affordable than the larger Google Nest Hub Max, which starts at $229.99. But the Nest Hub Max offers features like a built-in camera that can keep you centered during video conferencing, plus a larger overall display.

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is arriving over two years after the first-generation Google Home Hub launched. It's listed for pre-order as of this writing, with full availability coming on March 30, 2021.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) design

Like Google's previous smart displays, the second-generation Nest Hub looks like a 7-inch tablet perched on fabric-covered oval stand. It comes in four colors: Chalk, Charcoal, Mist and Sand.

Though a subtle upgrade, the new edgeless glass display should be easier to clean and provide a better photo experience when you use the Nest Hub as you would one of the best digital photo frames. Once again, the display doesn't feature a camera like the Google Nest Hub Max or the similarly-priced Amazon Echo Show 8. While that's a bummer for video chatting, it makes the Nest Hub an appealing choice in terms of privacy.

(Image credit: Google)

As for sound, Google said it added 50% more bass to improve the Nest Hub's sound. In our review of the first generation model, we lamented over the lack of bass, so we're interested to see if the new audio internals pay off.

Lastly, in terms of design, the Soli radar sensor sits in the middle of the top bezel. It enables air gestures for controlling media, Ambient EQ for automatic display adjustments and sleep sensing.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) sleep tracking

Among the handful of upgrades Google introduced for its newest Nest Hub, sleep tracking (called sleep sensing) is definitely the most noteworthy. While many of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches can already track your sleep from your wrist, the Google Nest Hub claims to follow your zzz's from your bedside — no skin contact necessary.

(Image credit: Google)

Instead, you calibrate the Soli sensor and the microphones to keep tabs on your individual movements and sounds throughout the night. When you wake up, you'll be greeted with an overview of your sleep, including the duration, schedule and quality in a timeline format. As your sleep profile grows, your Nest Hub can compare your consistency night-to-night to offer actionable advice based on the timeline of your overnight activity and guidelines from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

For example, if you're coughing frequently throughout the night, your Nest Hub might suggest it's allergen-related and recommend it's time to get new bedding. It can also encourage certain environmental changes based on your smart home devices, such as evening lighting, lower thermostat temperatures or ambient sounds.

The Nest Hub does not provide specific sleep cycle data like some fitness trackers do, but the actionable sleep tracking data is among the most comprehensive we've seen for a consumer-facing device. Of course we'll need to test out the feature on the new smart display to see how its metrics compare to those on our Apple Watch and Fitbit.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart home features

We've always liked Google's smart display UI, but the new Nest Hub revamps the interface to make controlling all the best smart home devices more intuitive. You could always manage them, as well as make voice calls, launch videos and get answer to queries by asking Google Assistant aloud, too.

On-device processing is nothing new for Google. On the Nest Audio, the built-in chip allowed for a faster assistant. On the Nest Hub, your assistant should learn your most common commands over time without sending data to the cloud. The added mic (for three total) should make it easier for your assistant to recognize its wake words as well.

The final smart home feature worth calling out is support for Thread radio. Thread is the protocol that enables future integrations across multiple smart home companies. The network isn't immensely popular right now, but more and more companies offer cross-brand compatibility, We're heading in the direction of a more unified smart home system, and the Google Nest Hub is prepared to keep up.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) outlook

As people are still spending more time in the home, a new smart display has appeal. I could make the case for and against the lack of built-in camera, but maybe Google knows we're all Zoom-ed out. I don't know that the Nest Hub needed a UI update, but the improved bass is welcome.

And as for sleep sensing, we'll have to wait and see. Google has been thorough in addressing the privacy concerns of having a device that practically watches you sleep. But there are questions about accuracy, actionable advice and the overall necessity of using a contactless device for sleep tracking.