Get £81 off the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch in this great Prime Day deal

Prime Day has arrived and with it comes a huge range of technology deals, including big savings on some of our favorite smartwatches.

One deal that caught our eye is the much worth your consideration is Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is on sale for £149 at Amazon. Down from its original price of £230, this deal will net you a saving of £81.

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch: was £230 now £149 at Amazon

Want to get stared with a smartwatch? The Fossil Gen 5 is a rather impressive Wear OS watch, now at a discount price. View Deal

Built around Google's Wear OS, the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is a surprisingly impressive device in the face of competition from the Apple Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

It offers a rather stylish and premium stainless-steel frame and comes with enough performance to startup to smartwatch rivals. And it is one of the best smartwatches you can buy on the Wear OS platform, offering both standard smartwatch features such as virtual assistant support, as well as a suite of fitness apps.

In our Fossil Gen 5 review, we praised the wearable for its attractive design, fast performance and variety of battery modes for different situations. It's not as feature rich as Apple and Samsung's smartwatches, but at a price of £149 it's now affordable enough to take a punt on. Just be aware this deal won't last forever.

Prime Day deals are going to be popping up throughout the rest of the week. We’ll be rounding up all our favorites to help save you money. So make sure to keep checking back to Tom’s Guide for the best Prime Day has to offer.