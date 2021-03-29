Forget OnePlus 9: Samsung Galaxy S21 just crashed to $99 in killer deal

Over the weekend Samsung brought us one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals we've ever seen, and now it's been extended to run through today (March 29) as well.

Until the end of the day, Samsung has its unlocked Galaxy S21 phones on sale from $99.99 with trade-in. That's one of the best Galaxy S21 deals we've seen all month. Plus, you'll get up to $100 Samsung credit that can be used towards add-ons with any phone purchase.

Galaxy S21 deals at Samsung

Galaxy S21: from $99 @ Samsung

If you're looking for a affordable Galaxy S21 — the buck stops with the base Galaxy S21 config. It packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. Samsung has it on sale from $99.99 with trade-in.View Deal

Galaxy S21 Plus: from $299 @ Samsung

The Galaxy S21 Plus is one of our favorite flagship phones. It packs a 6.7-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 10MP front camera. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera lenses. As part of its Spring Sales event, Samsung is knocking its price down to $299.99 with trade-in. View Deal

Galaxy S21 Ultra: from $499 @ Samsung

Buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra, trade-in an eligible phone, and you'll pay just $499.99 for your new phone. The phone features a 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz QHD display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 40MP front camera. Rear cameras include a 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto. View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review, we found the phone offers a fantastic display, powerful cameras, and an overall refined smartphone experience. On the hardware side of things, you get a 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 12MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. There's also a 10MP front camera and support for 8K video recordings at 24 fps.

In our tests, we found that the S21 Plus' display is great for watching movies, ogling Instagram pics, and playing games. Meanwhile, its photos are flush with colors and detail while delivering a nice upgrade over its predecessor's photo capabilities. In our battery test, we got 9 hours and 41 minutes, which beats the S21, but falls short of the S21 Ultra's 11:25.

Samsung's current sale applies to any S21 Plus phone, but act fast because it ends end of day Sunday.

Shop more Spring Sales at Samsung