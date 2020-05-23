Fitbit Charge 3 just dropped to $99 in epic Memorial Day sale

The Fitbit Charge 3 is the best fitness tracker for those on a budget — and now it's even cheaper for Memorial Day. This device has everything you need to get in shape, including heart rate monitoring, as well as tracking your steps and distance.

If you're looking to save, Best Buy has the Fitibt Charge 3 for just $99 for its Memorial Day Sale, which is $30 off. Plus, the Charge 3 comes in three sizes, which helps it accommodate wrists of all sizes.

This Memorial Day sale takes $30 off one of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life.

Other highlights of the the Fitibt Charge 3 include 15+ exercise modes, such as running, biking, swimming, yoga, circuit training and more. You can set a goal and get real-time statistics during your workouts. You can even use this tracker in the pool, thanks to its swimproof design, and track your laps.

In our Fitbit Charge 3 review, we found the touchscreen interface easy to use, and the 7-day battery life is another huge plus for those who don't want to recharge every day. This device doesn't offer built-in GPS, but you can connect the Fitbit Charge 3 to your phone if you want to track your runs.

Worried about your sleep health? An SpO2 sensor can be used to alert users enrolled in the Fitbit Sleep Score Beta program if they experience breathing disturbances.

Add it all up and the Fitbit Charge 3 is one of the best Memorial Day deals you'll find.