Hurry! This awesome 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is just $599

Less than a week after spotting the Editor's Choice Vizio M-Series 65-inch 4K TV on sale, another retailer is offering the TV at an even lower price point. And Memorial Day sales haven't technically started yet.

For a limited time, B&H Photo has the Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1) on sale for $599.99. That's $150 off, $50 cheaper than last week's price, and one of the best cheap TV deals we've seen in the past year.

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $749 now $599 @ B&H Photo

The Editors' Choice Vizio (M658-G1) offers plenty of ports and features at an amazing price point. It also offers great brightness and HDR performance, solid color and picture quality, and better-than-average sound. It's $150 off and an absolute steal at this price. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Vizio 65-inch M658-G1 is one of the best TVs we've seen. It brings quantum dot technology to Vizio's affordable M-series line.

In our Vizio M-Series Quantum review, the TV's new enhanced display produced fantastic color and brightness. Combined with the TV's full array local dimming panel, viewers can expect deep blacks and brighter brights. The new SmartCast 3 operating system also offers a rich interface with an added row of recommended content and a wider selection of locally installed apps.

In terms of HDR support, the M658-G1 offers HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG support. It also has Google ChromeCast built-in. Simply put — it's the best smart TV value you'll find. We predict we won't see this TV at this price point till Amazon Prime Day.