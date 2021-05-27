Clippers vs Mavericks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Clippers vs Mavericks start time, channel The Clippers vs Mavericks live stream will begin Friday, May 28th at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Clippers vs Mavericks live stream features one of the playoffs’ hottest hands returning home as Dallas hosts Games 3 & 4. The Mavs will try to continue their success against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in this NBA playoffs live stream .

What Luka Doncic has done for Dallas so far is amazing. The 22-year-old leads his team in points, rebounds and assists per game in the postseason and he is the only player to lead his team with at least 35 points-per-game in the playoffs while taking a 2-0 series lead. Doncic followed a triple-double performance in Game 1 with 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Game 2.

While Doncic has enjoyed a diverse scoring attack with help from Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are looking for help with the Clippers offense. The two playoff tested veterans are coming off a Game two performance where they chipped in a combined 69 points, with Leonard leading the way with 41 points. However only one other scorer finished with 10 or more points for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson came off the bench for L.A. to add 15 points.

The Clippers will need a more balanced attack offensively if they are going to avoid going down the dreaded 3-0 in a best of seven series. If not, they will at least need more of a complete game from Leonard offensively. The 29-year-old two-time Finals MVP scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half of Game 2 before going cold in the second.

Despite their success so far in this series, the Mavericks are 2-point home underdogs in Game 3. The over/under is 219.5.

How to watch Clippers vs Mavericks live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Mavericks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Clippers vs Mavericks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Clippers vs Mavericks airs on ESPN, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Clippers vs Mavericks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, BUT the Clippers vs Mavericks live stream won't be on Sky, sadly.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K.

Clippers vs Mavericks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada have Clippers vs Mavericks live streams on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.