Chiefs vs Chargers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online tonight

The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream has these AFC West rivals kicking off under the bright lights of Sunday Night. In Week 2, it was K.C. defending their home turf with a 27-24 come from behind win. This time around it will be L.A. looking to capitalize on their homefield advantage in this NFL live stream

Chiefs vs Chargers channel, start time The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream airs Sunday (Nov. 20)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 12:20 a.m. GMT / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Chiefs (7-2) are atop the AFC West as they head into this matchup and looking to improve to 3-0 in the division. Kansas City’s success is of course based on the play of Patrick Mahomes, but the former MVP now has perhaps the deepest team he’s ever played with helping the cause.

Yes, of course Tyreke Hill, now with Miami, was a game-changing talent with the Chiefs and there is no replacing that. But now joining the steadiness of Travis Kelce is a cast of unlikely helpers. The K.C. from office is enjoying a break out run by their 7th round rookie running back Isiah Pacheco who has averaged 4.7 yards-per-carry since becoming the team’s number one running back. The Chiefs have also breathed new life into second-year former first round pick wideout Kadarius Toney after he was acquired via trade with the Giants three weeks ago. Another Mahomes weapon, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who spent the first four years of his career with the Packers has become a consistent target for Mahomes with 26 catches already this season, matching his total from a year ago.

The Chargers (5-4) are second in the division and looking to gain ground on the first place Chiefs. Los Angeles seemed like they were on the right path just a few short weeks ago. They had won three-straight, but then hit a snag in the form of a 37-23 loss to the Seahawks before taking their bye in week 8. L.A. has split their two games since; overcoming a 10-point deficit to beat the Falcons on the road 20-17, then last week, falling to the 49ers 22-16.

Justin Herbert, the offensive rookie of the year three seasons ago, has had some struggles this season. Herbert is on pace for the lowest passer rating of his young career and fewest touchdowns thrown. The fact that the Chargers’ run game has been less than electric has taken it’s toll on the quarterback. L.A. averages just 84.9 rush-yards-per-game, which ranks third worst in the NFL.

Los Angele’s defense deserves most of the blame for the teams’ mediocre record. The Chargers’ D has allowed an alarming 25.3 points-per-game, 4th most in the league.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Chiefs as 6.5 road favorites against the Chargers. The game marks the second time in as many weeks the Chargers will be on Sunday night. Herbert is 4-5 in primetime games over his career while Patrick Mahomes is 18-7.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers live stream from anywhere

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Chargers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 20).

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 20).

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams for free

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Sky Sports Main Event. The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Canada

Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Canada.

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs Chargers live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.