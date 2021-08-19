Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream has Kyler Murray set to see his first action of the preseason, while Patrick Mahomes looks for increased time on the field after he played just one series last week. Either of these quarterbacks can make this NFL live stream must-see TV with their exciting skill sets.

Chiefs vs Cardinals channel, start time The Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream will begin Friday 20 at 8.00 p.m. ET / 5.00 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

It probably won’t be long, but for however long it lasts, it will be thrilling. To have Mahomes and Murray on the field in the same game is something that no NFL fan wants to miss, even if it’s “just the preseason.” They are the main reason a game like this is being carried by ESPN.

Murray was held out of the Cardinals’ preseason opener last week against the Cowboys, as were many starters around the league. He said he expects to play this time around against the Chiefs. “I’m going to play a little bit I’m sure,” Murray said Tuesday, “ I just don’t know how much.” As one that’s always up for “going hard,” as he put it, Murray told reporters this week he “wasn’t mad about” sitting out the team’s first game.

Unlike Murray, Mahomes played in his team’s preseason opener, completing one of his two passes in four total plays. Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told the media, "There's a pretty good chance [Mahomes] plays more than the four plays." Reid has a long history of ramping up his starters’ playing time throughout the preseason. In fact, the only starter who didn’t play last week was linebacker Willie Gay, who was dealing with a concussion.

After the quarterback position, Cardinals fans can keep their eyes on second-year running back Eno Benjamin, who turned some heads last week. The 2020 seventh-round pick ran for 50 yards on just five carries and a touchdown against the Cowboys. Chiefs fans will look for another dominant performance from their young defensive end Tim Ward, who came up with two sacks last week against the 49ers.

The Chiefs visit the Cardinals as 2-point road favorites. The over/under is 41.

Chiefs vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream is going to be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 20 on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Chiefs vs Cardinals game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Cardinals.

Chiefs vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Cardinals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Chiefs vs Cardinals live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST Friday morning.

Chiefs vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Cardinals live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.