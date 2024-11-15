Boxing schedule 2024: Live stream every big fight, dates, results, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Jake Paul, Joshua

The nights are drawing in, so what better time hunker down with a few winter blockbuster fights? The final weeks of 2024 are jam-packed with boxing and you can follow every major event with our boxing schedule.

Paramount+, Netflix, Sling, Fubo, DAZN, Stan Sport and ESPN+ are all showcasing some epic fights, as well as linear TV channels such as ESPN in the U.S. or Sky Sports and TNT Sports in the U.K..

With so many shows happening worldwide, we've made things easy and rounded up the best fights into one, simple boxing calendar.

Leading the way in November is the fascinating Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul grudge match, which features Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 on the undercard for the undisputed women's super lightweight world title.

Here's the boxing schedule 2024 and where to watch all the big fights...

Full boxing schedule 2024

November 15 – Texas, U.S. – Jake Paul's MVP

➡️ Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul (Heavyweight)

➡️ Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano (Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title)

➡️ Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos (WBC Welterweight World Title)

📺 U.S. stream: Netflix / U.K stream: Netflix / AUS stream: Netflix

November 16 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and Ben Shalom's BOXXER

➡️ Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith (WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Titles)

➡️ Jose Ramirez vs Arnold Barboza (Super-Lightweight)

📺 U.S. stream: DAZN / U.K stream: DAZN / AUS stream: DAZN

November 22 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne, U.K. – Kalle Sauerland's Wasserman Boxing

➡️ Harlem Eubank vs Nurali Erdogan (Welterweight)

📺 U.S. stream: TBA / U.K stream: Channel 5 / AUS stream: TBA

November 28 – Doha, Qatar – KSI's Misfits

➡️ AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher (165lbs Exhibition)

➡️ Salt Papi vs King Kenny

📺 U.S. stream: DAZN PPV / U.K stream: DAZN PPV / AUS stream: DAZN PPV

November 30 – Birmingham, U.K. – Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

➡️ Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai (WBC Interim World Flyweight Title)

➡️ Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne (Super-Lightweight)

📺 U.S. stream: DAZN / U.K stream: DAZN / AUS stream: DAZN

December 7 – London, U.K. – Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

➡️ Brad Pauls vs Denzel Bentley (British Middleweight Title)

➡️ Lawrence Okolie vs Hussein Muhamed (Heavyweight)

📺 U.S. stream: TBA / U.K stream: TNT Sports / AUS stream: TBA

December 7 – Arizona, U.S. – Bob Arum's Top Rank

➡️ Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez 2 (WBO Super-Featherweight World Title)

➡️ Rafael Espinoza vs Robeisy Ramirez 2 (WBO Featherweight World Title)

📺 U.S. stream: ESPN Plus / U.K stream: Sky Sports / AUS stream: TBA

December 7 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

➡️ Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins (IBF Super-Lightweight World Title)

➡️ Yankiel Rivera vs TBC

📺 U.S. stream: DAZN / U.K stream: DAZN / AUS stream: DAZN

December 13 – California, U.S. – Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions

➡️ Sadriddin Akhmedov vs Raphael Igbokwe (Middleweight)

📺 U.S. stream: UFC Fight Pass / U.K stream: UFC Fight Pass / AUS stream: UFC Fight Pass

December 14 – Houston, U.S. – Al Haymon's PBC

➡️ Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach (WBA Lightweight World Title)

➡️ Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton (WBC Featherweight World Title)

➡️ Jermall Charlo vs Thomas LaManna (Middleweight)

📺 U.S. stream: Amazon Prime PPV / U.K stream: TBA / AUS stream: TBA

December 14 – Ontario, U.S. – Oscar de la Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions

➡️ Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel (Welterweight)

📺 U.S. stream: DAZN / U.K stream: DAZN / AUS stream: DAZN

December 21 – Riaydh, Saudi Arabia – Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, Bob Arum's Top Rank and Klitschko brothers' K2 Promotions

➡️ Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 (WBA, WBC and WBO Heavyweight World Titles)

➡️ Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov (Super-Welterweight)

➡️ Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean (Heavyweight)

📺 U.S. stream: ESPN PPV / U.K stream: DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, TNT Sports Box Office / AUS stream: DAZN PPV

December 24 – Tokyo, Japan – Bob Arum's Top Rank

➡️ Naoya Inoue vs Sam Goodman (Undisputed Super Bantamweight World Title)

➡️ Yoshiki Takei vs Yuttapong Tongdee (WBO Bantamweight World Title)

📺 U.S. stream: ESPN Plus / U.K stream: Sky Sports / AUS stream: TBA

Watch boxing streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch all the big fights live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing and sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Boxing results 2024

October 12 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Bob Arum's Top Rank and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

➡️ Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (Undisputed Light-Heavyweight World Title) BETERBIEV BY MAJORITY DECISION

➡️ Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta (IBO Middleweight World Title) EUBANK JR BY KNOCKOUT

➡️ Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke II (British Heavyweight Title) WARDLEY BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

➡️ Jai Opetaia TKO6 Jack Massey (IBF Cruiserweight World Title) OPETAIA BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

October 13 – Tokyo, Japan – Akihiko Honda's Teiken

➡️ Seiya Tsutsumi vs Takuma Inoue (WBA Bantamweight World Title) TSTUTSUMI BY UNANIMOUS DECISION

➡️ Kenshiro Teraji vs Cristofer Rosales (WBC Flyweight World Title) TERAJI BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

➡️ Seigo Yuri Akui vs Thananchai Charunphak (WBA Flyweight World Title) AKUI BY SPLIT DECISION

➡️ Shokichi Iwata vs Jairo Noriega (WBO Light Flyweight World Title) IWATA BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

October 14 – Tokyo, Japan – Akihiko Honda's Teiken

➡️ Junto Nakatani vs Petch Sor Chitpattana (WBC Bantamweight World Title) NAKATANI BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

➡️ Phumelele Cafu vs Kosei Tanaka (WBO Super-Flyweight World Title) CAFU BY SPLIT DECISION

October 19 – London, U.K. – Ben Shalom's BOXXER

➡️ Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies (European Super-Lightweight Title) AZIM BY KNOCKOUT

October 19 – Florida, U.S. – Al Haymon's PBC

➡️ Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu vs (IBF Super-Welterweight World Title) MURTAZALIEV BY TECHNICAL KNOCKOUT

October 26 – Manchester, U.K. – Eddie Hearn's Matchroom

➡️ Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis (WBO International Super-Lightweight Title) CATTERALL BY UNANIMOUS DECISION

November 2 – Birmingham, U.K. – Frank Warren's Queensberry

➡️ Shabaz Masoud vs Liam Davies (IBO Super-Bantamweight World Title) MASOUD BY SPLIT DECISION

November 2 – New York, U.S. – Bob Arum's Top Rank

➡️ O'Shaquie Foster vs Robson Conceicao (WBC Super-Featherweight World Title) FOSTER BY SPLIT DECISION