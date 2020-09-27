Packers vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online

Packers vs Saints Packers vs Saints kicks off on Sunday, Sept 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT. It's on NBC as part of week 3 of Sunday Night Football.

It's time for another heavy hitting matchup as the Packers vs Saints live stream will see two of the NFC's best duke it out on Sunday Night Football. This showdown between all-time greats Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees will not be one to miss, and we've got everything you need for how to catch it live.

The 2-0 Packers will look to keep their undefeated streak alive, while the 1-1 Saints will be hungry to get a positive win record. Rodgers and the Packers have a strong track record on the road during big prime time games, but the Saints won't make it easy. That's thanks to the always-threatening running game of Alvin Kamara in addition to new weapons such as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and running back Ty Montgomery.

On the Packets front, look for running back Aaron Jones to make a big impact, especially if Davante Adams ends up on the sidelines. Tight end Jace Sternberger could also show up, while Green Bay's new defensive additions will do their best to contain Kamara and crew.

The Packers vs Saints game could very well be a shootout thanks to two stacked offenses, and should be one of the more entertaining games of the week. Here's everything you need to know to catch the game live.

How to watch Packers vs Saints live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Packers vs Saints live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Packers vs Saints live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs Saints game kicks off on Sunday, Sept 27 at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local Fox affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

Packers vs Saints live streams for free

If Packers vs Saints is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Packers vs Saints live streams in the UK

You can watch Packers vs Saints live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.