Canadiens vs Lightning live stream: How to watch Stanley Cup 2021 Game 1 online

Canadiens vs Lightning start time, channel The Canadiens vs Lightning live stream is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (Monday, June 28)

It will air on NBCSN, which is available on Sling TV's Blue package — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

Tonight's the Canadiens vs Lightning live stream, which means almost time for some to drink from lord Stanley's Cup. For Tampa Bay, this is a chance to continue to build a dynasty by repeating as champions. And for Montreal? Well, they haven't hoisted the Cup since 1993. So we're betting they're excited.

The Bolts are well aware that they're the villains this time around the rink, as the Canadiens have been constant underdogs throughout it all. And this series is no different: Habs coach Dominique Ducharme is set to miss (at least) the first two games of the series after testing positive for Covid-19.

Here's how to watch the Stanley Cup Final 2021 online from anywhere — and how to catch it as it goes from streaming to broadcast TV.

Some of the best streaming services have NBCSN

A win for the Canadiens would be their 25th in franchise history, but it's been 28 years since they last won it all. And the Lightning are probably one of the worst teams to have to break history against.

Tampa's Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov are among the top scorers in the league, and Andrei Vasilevskiy is a goaltender in a league of his own.

How to watch Canadiens vs Lightning live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your home ice, and you can't watch Canadiens vs Lightning live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Canadiens vs Lightning live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Canadiens vs Lightning live stream airs on NBC SN and Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (June 28).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list. If we had to choose, we'd go for Sling because it's also got TNT for the NBA playoffs, which we're also watching — which Fubo doesn't have.

Sling Blue is the package for you for NBC SN, as it also gets NBC (which is also accessible with one of the best TV antennas).

Canadiens vs Lightning live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Canadiens fans in Canada can watch every Canadiens vs Lightning live stream on Sportsnet and CBC.

Cut the cord? The $19.99 per month Sportsnet Now streaming service is your gateway to the conclusion of the Stanley Cup live streams.

Looking for the French-language option? TVA Sports will have every game.

Punjabi-language streams? Your best bet is OMNI.

Canadiens vs Lightning live stream in the UK

UK Hockey fans ready to stay up all night can tune in for Canadiens vs Lightning live streams on Premier Sports. It costs £10.99 per month on Sky, while Virgin Media offers it for £12.99 per month.

Premier Sports can be purchased ala carte, for £10.99 per month, and that gives you Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.