Buccaneers vs Lions live stream: How to watch the NFL Divisional game, start time and odds

The Buccaneers vs Lions live stream promises to be one of the more interesting games this playoff season when the teams face off, with each hoping to continue on toward Super Bowl 2024. You won't want to miss this NFL live stream.

Buccaneers vs Lions channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Lions live stream airs Sunday (Jan. 21).

• Start time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 21).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Last week was certainly interesting for both the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On one hand, you had the Lions, who came into the playoffs among the league's hottest teams. All eyes were on the Lions to see if they could finally take home a playoff victory after so many years or if they would cool off after such a strong end to the regular season.

We all got our answer when the Lions came out fast and furious against the Rams and quickly solidified their position as one of the top teams in the NFC. From a stellar performance by quarterback Jared Goff to a downright impressive defensive performance, the Lions looked the part of a Super Bowl contender. And coming into this game against the Bucs, the Lions look like the team to beat.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, surprised many NFL fans last week in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs were decided underdogs and many thought the high-powered Eagles offense would easily trounce Tampa Bay. But that didn't happen. Instead, the Bucs, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, were impressive on both sides of the ball. And when Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and 300 yards passing, it was clear the Eagles could do nothing to stop him.

Now, as we head into this divisional round game between the Bucs and Lions, many NFL viewers are watching with intrigue. Will we see the Lions once again dominate? Was the Bucs victory a fluke? Or will we once again see the Buccaneers go for the upset?

If you're looking for a game to watch this weekend, the Bucs-Lions matchup is a great place to start. Read on for more on how to watch the game when it airs live on NBC at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Buccaneers vs Lions the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Bucs-Lions live stream will be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

Sling Blue starts at just $40 per month and comes with NBC and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including NBC, ESPN and more.

Sling Blue starts at just $40 per month and comes with NBC and over 40 other channels.

Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the game.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Lions on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Buccaneers vs Lions live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 9 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could also use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider, Buccaneers vs Lions is available on TSN, CTV and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Lions live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Buccaneers vs Lions live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Divisional Round slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.