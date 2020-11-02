Buccaneers vs Giants live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Buccaneers vs Giants time, tv channel The Buccaneers vs Giants live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 2) on ESPN.

This Buccaneers vs Giants live stream shows what a mighty difference a year makes. In 2019, the Buccs vs Giants game was a nail-biter that came down to the final two minutes, when the Giants scored a touchdown to beat the Buccs 32-31. This time, Tampa Bay is favored by 10 points to trounce host team New York at an empty MetLife Stadium (with an implied win probability of 81.98%).

The Buccaneers are currently in first place in the NFC South, with a 5-2 record. The Giants have racked up 6 losses and just eked out a single win (against the easy-to-beat Washington Football Team) in a mid-October NFL live stream.

The best streaming services

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

What changed in a year? The biggest single factor is Tom Brady, who ended two decades with the New England Patriots to become the Buccaneers new quarterback this year. In just seven games, Brady has thrown in a whopping 18 touchdowns (and run in two more). With 559 career touchdown throws, Brady has just edged out New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees in all-time TD passes. He enjoys a seasonal quarterback rating (QBR) of 71.3. Brady is also protected by a solid offensive line that has allowed just 8 sacks and none in the past two games.

The comparison with Giants' QB Daniel Jones couldn't be starker. Jones has thrown just five touchdowns this season (and seven interceptions). His QBR is a measly 60.6. Yet Jones is also forced to play double-duty as leading rusher for the Giants, with 31 carries for 296 yards but zero touchdowns. Contrast that to a team with an actual ground game strategy. The Buccaneers lead rusher, running back Ronald Jones II, has 110 carries for 506 yards and 4 touchdowns. It all adds up. While Tampa is averaging 31.7 points per game, New York is scoring just 17.4.

The Buccaneers are strong on defense, too. Led by second-year linebacker Devin White, Tampa's defense is ranked first in the NFL in total yards allowed and in rushing yards allowed. New York's defense has been respectable overall, although it fell apart spectacularly in their latest loss, a 22-21 defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles. Leading handily for most of the game, the Giants allowed two Eagles touchdown drives in the final six minutes.

It was a painful turnaround for the Giants, who had been playing a solid game until those final minutes. With two touchdown passes, Daniel Jones's QBR shot up to 77.1 for the game. This wasn't the Giants' only close call. They lost to the Cowboys by just three points and the Bears by just four. With a little luck, the team's record would not look nearly as bad.

But meanwhile, the Buccaneers are on fire. In their last two games alone--against the Packers and the Raiders--they have crushed the competition by at least 25 points. (And each of those teams is playing a much better game on average than the Giants.) Their offense has also allowed zero turnovers. In short, not only have the Buccaneers played very well overall this year, but they are getting better. (On top of that, they have zero injuries.)

Contrast the Buccaneers' fortunes to those of the still-struggling Giants, and it's hard to even imagine an outcome in New York's favor. The best result for the Giants would be to keep the scoring gap under the 10 points that the oddsmakers are expecting.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Giants live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Buccaneers vs Giants live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Buccaneers vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Giants is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT tomorrow (Monday, November 2).

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Buccaneers vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Giants on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Buccaneers vs Giants live streams in the UK

You can watch Buccaneers vs Giants live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.