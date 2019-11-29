Best TV deals and sales on Black Friday 2019

The biggest Black Friday TV deals are now live on Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and we're curating all of the best TV deals across the web right here to help you save time and money.

The Black Friday TV deals we're seeing now are among the best Black Friday deals we've seen overall. For example, the 65-inch Philips 4K Roku TV is a ridiculous $278 on Walmart right now. And Walmart is selling Samsung QLED TVs for up to $2,000 off.

Over on Amazon, TCL 4 series TVs are nearly 50 percent off, starting at just $249 for a 50-inch 4K Roku TV.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals give you a chance to score some of the best TVs and 4K sets of the year at a cheap price. All the biggest brands are diving in right now. You might even manage to get an LG OLED TV for $999 or less. (Already we've seen 55-inch LG OLEDs hit that price point).

If you're set on a 65-inch screen, here are the best Black Friday 65-inch TV deals right now.

Top 5 Black Friday TV Deals right now

65-inch Philips 4K TV: was $499 now $278 @ Walmart

This 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV runs on Android TV and packs Google Assistant. Accessing entertainment from an immersive screen doesn't get much cheaper.View Deal

TCL 4-series 50-inch 4K Roku TV: was $479 now $249

Save big on this Roku TV from TCL, which offers a 50-inch 4K picture along with easy access to all the major streaming services. The 4-series supports HDR for the best image quality and includes 3 HDMI ports.

View Deal

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $199 @ Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,00 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $800 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED. View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition delivers a detailed Ultra HD picture along with vibrant colors, and you get easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus and more. Plus, it comes with an Alexa voice remote.



View Deal

Samsung 58" 4K TV: was $429.99 now $377

Samsung's 58-inch 4K UHD smart TV is a great cheap TV that delivers 4K resolution, a full smart TV experience and three HDMI ports for a great low price.View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $797 now $478 @ Walmart

The Samsung NU6900 is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a colorful 65-inch picture with HDR support, robust smart TV capability, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $549

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65" 4K TV: was $1,398 now $896

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. It's $308 off and $250 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 4K Smart TV: was $1,997 now $1,097

The 65-inch LG 65SM9000PUA series TV uses LG's Nano Cell technology to deliver the best picture quality possible. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support provides excellent picture and sound for the latest games and movies. This is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

Sony 2019 OLED 4K TV Sale: Up to 43% off @ Amazon

We predict 2019 will be the year OLEDs drop under $999. However, if you can't wait a few more weeks for Black Friday, Amazon is now taking up to 43% off a small selection of Sony 2019 OLED 4K TVs. Prices after discount start at $1,498. View Deal

Black Friday TV sales and how to find them

In general, we recommend buying a TV with 4K resolution, since it's the current standard, and will serve you well for old and new content alike. Stick to smart TVs , since nearly all current TVs include smart features — giving you everything from free content to cable-free premium content, and compatibility with a whole house full of smart gadgets.

It's also a good time to bone up on some of the basics of current TV technology. The difference between OLED and QLED , for example, can not only deliver different picture quality, it can also mean a price difference of hundreds of dollars. And features like high-dynamic range (HDR) support and HDMI 2.1 connectivity are premium touches that are worth paying a little extra for. The best Black Friday TV deals won't just have low prices, but great overall value.

And watch for sales on bundle deals. The holidays are a great time to score a TV that comes with extras like HDMI cables, wall mounts or even soundbars , often for less than the regular price of the TV alone.

Black Friday Cheap TVs: Bargain hunters beware