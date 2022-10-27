Bears vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 online

The Bears vs Cowboys live stream will see if Dallas can keep pace in what has emerged as the toughest division in the NFL. A win over Chicago would give the Cowboys their sixth win of the season, keeping them on nearly the same pace with the (6-0) Eagles and the (6-1) Giants. Only problem for Dak and company, is the Bears are coming off their most convincing win of the Justin Fields era and looking to stay hot for this NFL live stream.

Bears (3-4) are coming off a 33-14 win over the Patriots last Monday Night. Quarterback Justin Fields put in one of his best performances, racking up 261 yards of total offense while throwing and running for a touchdown. The game also marked the second-straight game, Fields gained 80-plus rushing yards. He along with running backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery have helped make the Bears the NFL’s top rushing team averaging 181 yard-per-game.

Defensively, Chicago only allowed 18.9 points-per-game which ranks them seventh in the league. Veterans Roquan Smith and Eddie Jackson lead that charge. Smith leads the NFL in tackles with 78 and Jackson is tied for the second most interceptions with three.

The Cowboys (5-2) have their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back under center after missing five games with a broken thumb. Last week, Dak completed 19-of-his-25 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown for a passer rating of 113.2. He was supported by a solid ground game as Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott ran for a combined total of 140 yards. Elliott had two touchdowns.

Dallas could be without Elliott when they kickoff against the Bears. The franchise running back in currently listed as “questionable” with a knee injury.

Like the Bears, when the Cowboys have had success this season, it’s mostly because their ground game and defense has been on point. Dallas allows the second fewest points-per-game this season surrendering just 14.9 ppg. Defensive leaders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have picked up from where they left off a season ago. Parsons is tied for second in the NFL with seven sacks, while Diggs is in a nine-way tie with Eddie Jackson for second in interceptions with three.

The Action Network has the Cowboys as 9.5-point favorites against the Bears.

How to watch Bears vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and can't watch Bears vs Cowboys you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bears vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bears vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bears vs Cowboys live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bears vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Bears vs Cowboys.

Bears vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bears vs Cowboys on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bears vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bears vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bears vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bears vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bears vs Cowboys live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.