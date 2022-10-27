49ers vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 online

The 49ers vs Rams live stream will see if San Francisco can bounce back from a tough blowout loss and if L.A. can find the rhythm that they had a season ago. Jimmy Garoppolo and Christian McCaffery take on Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp in this NFL live stream.

49ers vs Rams channel, start time The 49ers vs Rams live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 30).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

“Oh, s---! They're getting another great player?” That was the reaction of Rams’ head coach Sean McVay when he learned the news that their NFC West division rival 49ers acquired the services of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Now, McVay and his defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will have to come up with a way to slow down a very complex offense.

The addition of McCaffrey on an offense that already has Deebo Samuel means two of the league’s most versatile players are now on the same unit. Samuel is a wide receiver first and a running back second, while McCaffrey is the inverse of that. Samuel defined his position as a “wide back” last season and while McCaffrey has yet to come up with his own term for his range of skills. This season, in his six games with the Panthers and his Niner debut last week, McCaffrey has tallied 732 yards of total offense with three touchdowns.

Samuel is listed as day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s 44-23 loss to the Chiefs. Los Angeles, of course, wouldn’t miss Samuel if he sat out. In their last regular season meeting in week 18 last year Samuel took the Rams for 168 yards on them. That game was one for the ages as Samuel caught four passes for 95 yards, ran the ball eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass.

The Rams defense will feel like they’re experiencing déjà vu in this matchup. L.A. is coming off their bye week, but the week before that they faced this same Christian McCaffrey when he was still with the Panthers. The Rams won that matchup 24-10 to get back to a .500 record. Now for their second straight game, the Rams’ defense will try to come up with an answer for McCaffrey. In that week six meeting, the Rams allowed him a total of 148-yards.

Sean McVay’s Rams are trying to get back to where they were a year ago. Last season, they didn’t see their third loss until the middle of November and now they sit at (3-3). Last season, their offense ranked ninth in points. This year they are ranked 29th averaging 17.3 point- per-game, down nearly 10 points from a year ago.

The Action Network has the 49ers as 1.5-point road favorites against the Rams.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch 49ers vs Rams you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

49ers vs Rams live streams in the US

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Rams live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 30)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the 49ers vs Rams live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

49ers vs Rams live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Rams.

49ers vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch 49ers vs Rams on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Rams live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

49ers vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch 49ers vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

49ers vs Rams live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Rams live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.