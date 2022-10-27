Packers vs Bills live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Packers vs Bills live stream catches Buffalo at a time where they are yet again establishing themselves as a Super Bowl contender. They will take on a Green Bay squad that is in turmoil after a third straight loss. This NFL live stream will either mark the turnaround of the Packers season or the continued dominance of the Bills.

Packers vs Bills channel, start time The Packers vs Bills live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 30)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



The Green Bay Packers (3-4) are in free fall and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a lot to say about it. After consecutive losses to the Giants, Jets and Commanders, the four-time MVP told the Pat McAfee Show, “Time to crack the whip…Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Got to start cutting some reps.”

The loss of Devonte Adams in free agency last offseason has taken its toll on this Packers offense, leaving a void that has yet to be filled. The lack of a dynamic playmaker has led to Rodgers posting his lowest passer rating in seven seasons (94.9) and an offense that is averaging more than a touchdown less-per-game compared to a season ago.

The Bills (5-1) are again one of the best teams in the NFL and before taking their bye last week, notched one of the biggest wins of the Josh Allen era. Buffalo went into Kansas City and beat their AFC Rival Chiefs, 24-20 in a game where Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns. They’ve been basking in that win for a week and now would love to hand the Packers a fourth straight loss.

Head coach Sean McDermott will try to extend the misery of Packer fans as he rolls his top ranked defense out against Green Bay’s struggling offense. The Bills are allowing an NFL Best 13.5 points-per-game, while ranking second in takeaways including a league best 10 interceptions.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Bills as HUGE 10.5-point favorites against the Packers.

How to watch Packers vs Bills live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Bills, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Packers vs Bills live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 30).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Packers vs Bills live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Packers vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Packers vs Bills live stream.

Packers vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Packers vs Bills on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Bills live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Packers vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Packers vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Packers vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Packers vs Bills live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.