Astros vs Diamondbacks live stream: How to watch the MLB seeding game online

Astros vs Diamondbacks start time, TV channel Astros vs Diamondbacks starts today (Aug 4) at 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT / 11:40 p.m. BST. Games 1 and 2 of the series air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Arizona, while game 3 is on Fox.

With the Astros vs Diamondbacks live stream tonight, we're starting a 3-game series with what could be a solid pitcher's duel (or a blow-out). Yes, there's trouble afoot in the bats of Arizona, who welcome Houston tonight, and the team is hoping that their pitcher can bring some of his World Series magic in tonight.

Houston looks solid with rookie righty Cristian Javier at the mound, who impressed in his first start against the mighty bats of the Dodgers, only giving up 1 run and making it into the 6th. AZ is sending Madison Bumgarner to pitch, and while the playoffs MVP has a solid reputation, his 0-1, 4.09 ERA, 11 IP 2020 isn't that great (but whose 2020 is going like they planned?)

Tomorrow feels like more of the same for both teams: Houston's got the 1-0 (5.40 ERA) Lance McCullers Jr. going up against Arizona's Robbie Ray (whose 0-2 record and 8.64 ERA do not looks good right now). And for Thursday's nationally televised game on Fox? It's a ? filled Zac(k) attack: Astros have Zack Greinke (0-0, 5.00 ERA) vs the Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.70 ERA)

Here's everything you need to watch the Astros vs Diamondbacks live streams:

How to avoid Astros vs Diamondbacks blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Astros vs Diamondbacks. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Astros vs Diamondbacks live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Astros vs Diamondbacks, live streams (at least the first pair) will be kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord, being exclusives for local sports networks. That's right, you'll need access to AT&T SportsNet Southwest or Fox Sports Arizona (which may not even be on Fubo) to see these games live, while game 3 is on Fox. Always check your available local channels before signing up. Trust me.

For all these games, your best bet is going to be FuboTV, though regional limitations may apply, so keep Express VPN in your back pocket to evade blackouts.

Today's game starts at at 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT, and so does game 2. Game 3 starts at 7:07 p.m. ET / 4:07 pm. PT.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Astros vs Diamondbacks live streams in the UK

While BT Sport has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021, you won't find Astros vs Diamondbacks on any of its channels. Those visiting the UK and striking out, while trying to use the service they pay for can check out Express VPN.

Therefore, we'd say your best bet is MLB.TV, also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Astros vs Diamondbacks live streams in Canada

In Canada, you'll need MLB.TV to see Astros vs Diamondbacks, as TSN and SportsNet don't have the game. If you're thinking of subscribing, though, recognize that the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.

If you're visiting Canada from abroad, you can use the streaming services you already pay for with a VPN, such as Express VPN.