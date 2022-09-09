11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Sept. 9-11)

School is back in session, which makes the weekends all the sweeter. Plenty of treats are ready to binged among the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus , Hulu and more streaming services.

The lineup is headlined by Cobra Kai season 5 , which amps up the karate action to black-belt levels. Two fan-favorite series return for farewell tours, The Good Fight season 6 and Queen Sugar season 7. New series are also making their debuts, including an American Gigolo reboot, royal drama The Serpent Queen and the country music soap Monarch.

Disney Plus Day brought a number of goodies, with the live-action movie Pinocchio and the concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage as two highlights.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend, which includes some of our picks for the 15 new movies and shows to watch in September 2022 .

Cobra Kai season 5 (Netflix)

Once again, the very soul of the Valley is up for grabs — and good can only triumph over evil through karate. OK, sure, Cobra Kai sets up some ridiculous stakes for what is essentially kids doing martial arts. But it’s fun, it’s got some laughs and it is a nostalgic (high) kick. In season 5, frenemies-turned-allies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up to take down nefarious karate impresario Terry Silver.

He's franchising dojos across the Valley with a team of cold-blooded teachers who are all about instilling the "no mercy" mantra in their students. Daniel has recruited the help of another former rival, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), but Johnny is distracted by personal issues. Plus, resentment continues to breed among the students, threatening an already tenuous partnership.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

American Gigolo (Showtime)

In this sequel series to the 1980 noir classic film, Jon Bernthal steps into Richard Gere’s, uh, shoes as sex worker Julian Kane. It takes place 15 years after Kane was wrongfully convicted for the murder of a wealthy client’s wife.

Newly freed from prison, Julian struggles to reestablish his life and come to terms with his past as an escort. He’s also hoping to reconnect with his former lover, Michelle (Gretchen Mol), and seeks answers to the mystery of who framed him for the crime and why. He’s aided in the latter quest by Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell), who begins to believe that a larger conspiracy is afoot.

Airing Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime (opens in new tab)

The Good Fight season 6 (Paramount Plus)

The Good Fight is stepping out of the ring after a sixth and final season. The satirical legal spinoff of The Good Wife is unveiling its concluding remarks about the life and career of Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

After stepping down as a name partner at the firm, Diane is feeling an uneasy sense of déjà vu as Roe v. Wade, voting rights and Cold War aggressions dominate the news. Maybe her troubles will be eased by microdosing a hallucinogenic drug! At the least it brings a handsome physician (John Slattery) into her circle, as she and husband Kurt continue to butt heads over politics. As for Liz (Audra McDonald), her tenure as the firm’s leader is disturbed by the arrival of outrageous new name partner Ri’Chard Lane (Ande Braugher).

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Queen Sugar season 7 (OWN)

The final season of Ava DuVernay’s exquisite saga once again brings trials and triumphs to the Bordelon family. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) have a beautiful baby girl, but the former must forge a new path now that the farm has been declared a historical site. That path seems to lead Ralph Angel to working more closely with the farmers’ collective and contemplating the mill’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Nova (Rutina Wesley) receives an offer to turn her memoir into a movie, though doing so could reopen old wounds. Her new relationship with Dominic (McKinley Freeman) is tested by the return of previous lovers. After his mother and father reconciled and moved back to Los Angeles, son Micah (Nicholas L. Ashe) remains in New Orleans to figure out where he truly fits in.

Streaming now on Oprah.com (opens in new tab)

Airing Tuesdays on OWN (via Fubo (opens in new tab))

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

Starz has essentially made a franchise out of period dramas centering on royal women, from The White Queen (Elizabeth Woodville) to Becoming Elizabeth (Elizabeth I) and now The Serpent Queen about Catherine de’ Medici. The older version of the Queen of France is played by Samantha Morton but the show uses flashbacks to trace her journey from her start as a wealthy orphaned teen who marries a prince in love with another woman.

Catherine also has trouble conceiving, putting her in a precarious position. Yet, through her wit and cunning, she goes on to become one of the most powerful and influential rulers in history.

Airing Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz (opens in new tab)

Pinocchio (Disney Plus)

The character of Pinocchio has been reimagined an untold number of times. The tale of a wooden puppet who transforms into a real boy has captivated children for generations. Disney made the definitive 1940 animated movie; now, over half a century later, they’re giving the story another spin in a live-action version.

Director Robert Zemeckis draws upon his history of visual effects filmmaking in Who Framed Roger Rabbit and the Polar Express. He reunites with frequent collaborator Tom Hanks as woodcarver Geppetto, who wishes upon a star for his puppet to come to life. Other cast members include Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John and Lorraine Bracco as the new character Sofia the Seagull.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Monarch (Fox)

Mash up the shows Nashville and Empire and you’ve got Monarch, a soapy new drama revolving around a powerful country music dynasty. It’s got music, romance, scheming and betrayals. Oh, and murder, to boot. Yee haw!

Aging superstar matriarch Dottie Roman (Susan Sarandon) and whiskey-consuming husband Albie (Trace Adkins) are known as the queen and king of country. Daughter Nicky (Anna Friel) is a rising star ready to take their place in the spotlight, alongside sister Gigi (Beth Ditto) and brother, Luke (Joshua Sasse). But the younger Romans will have to contend with the revelation that though their parents developed a reputation for authenticity, their success is built on a lie.

Airing Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA (Disney Plus)

Form ranks, BTS Army! Disney Plus surprise-dropped a concert film from the massively popular K-pop group this week in honor of Disney Plus Day. It’s the first of several BTS projects that will stream on the service; others include a behind-the-scenes docuseries and a travel show featuring V.

The special captures their live performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last November and December. It was the first time in two years, since the pandemic began, that V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope met fans in person. They perform chart-topping hits like “Butter,” “Dynamite” and the titular song “Permission to Dance.” With the group on hiatus to focus on solo work, this is an opportunity to see them at their peak.

Streaming now on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

An intoxicating but extremely toxic relationship drives Hulu’s new drama. When Lucy (Grace Van Patten) sees ex Stephen (Jackson White) at a wedding rehearsal party, the memories come flooding back — in the form of flashbacks, starting with the day they met eight years earlier.

On her first day of college, Lucy attends a frat party where is negged by upperclassman Stephen. He’s a total player, yet she falls for him, mostly due to their fireworks-level chemistry, and their entanglement is sealed when they bond over a tragedy. That’s just the beginning of a tumultuous near-decade that changes them and the lives of their friends forever.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Wedding Season (Hulu)

Strangely enough, Hulu has another new show about a couple that starts off at a wedding, then flashes back to their first meeting. But rather than a psychological portrait like Tell Me Lies, Wedding Season is a romantic comedy that turns into a murder-mystery.

Katie (Rosa Salazar) is standing at the altar when Stefan (Gavin Drea) barges in to disrupt the proceedings. The story rewinds back to an earlier wedding, at which Katie and Stefan were guests. They have an affair, despite the fact that Katie is engaged. Fast forward to her own wedding, which ends with her husband and his entire family dead from poisoning. Stefan becomes the police’s chief suspect, while he has his eye on Katie.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Central Park season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

After successfully thwarting a nefarious plan to raze Central Park to build condos and malls, the Tillermans can rest a little easy. While mogul Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) is coming up with a new scheme, the family members can embark on new adventures and challenges.

They welcome a new person into the fold: Abby, voiced by Kristen Bell (The Good Place). She is sister to Paige (Kathryn Hahn) and arrives in New York City to pursue her dream of acting. Bell previously voiced Molly in season 1, but correctly gave up the role as she is not biracial like the character. Sam Richardson (The Afterparty, I Think You Should Leave) also joins in season 3 as the nervous interim mayor.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

End of the Road (Netflix)

Queen Latifah and Ludacris are pursued by a killer in this road trip thriller.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Gutsy (Apple TV Plus)

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton set out on a road trip to meet and talk with pioneering woman, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian and Gloria Steinem.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)