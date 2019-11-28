Roku Ultra at $48 on Walmart is one of the best streaming deals ever

One of the best Black Friday deals takes my favorite streaming device and lowers it to its lowest price ever. And no, it's not from Amazon, this is one of Walmart's Black Friday deals.
Right now, the latest Roku Ultra is $48, down from $99 (that's more than 50% off) at Walmart. If the 4K-streaming Roku Ultra typically cost this much, it would easily be our best streaming device overall.
Roku Ultra 2019: was $99 now $48 @ Walmart
If you want a premium streaming device, but don't want to pay through the teeth for it, this is your lucky day. This super-fast 4K streaming box comes with premium headphones that plug straight into its remote. View Deal
Also, the fact that this Roku Ultra is the 2019 model means a whole lot. Our Roku Ultra (2019) review explains that this year's edition boasts even faster performance than the model I have (the 2018 version, which I still love).
And it's more than just your average streaming device, as Roku throws in a great pair of JBL headphones that plug into the device's remote, for when you don't want to disturb a sleeping partner or roommate with the sounds of your latest binge session.
I call this one of the best streaming deals of all time because the Roku is simply faster than Amazon's oft-discounted Fire Sticks and it's got the best app/channel library of any streaming platform.
