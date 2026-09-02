September is here, which means summer is winding down. Whether you’re gearing up for an epic Labor Day weekend barbecue or simply hoping to make the most of the final weeks of warm weather days outdoors, now may be your last chance to stock up on all your patio and garden essentials.

Right now, we're seeing tons of early Labor Day sales from top outdoor retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart and Target. We're talking coolers, grills, patio furniture, outdoor decor and more starting at just $14.

To make things simpler, I've decided to round up all my favorite outdoor deals — and several of these items are under $50. So don't wait! Keep scrolling and shop these deals that will have your outdoor spaces refreshed and ready for what's to come.

Outdoor Deals Under $50

Liujiale Garden Hanging Planter: was $16 now $14 at Walmart This woven hanging planter is perfect to add plants where they weren't before! Just pop and already potted plant inside for an easy way to display it somewhere sunny. Alternatively, you could use it as hanging storage. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 58% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 at Walmart This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $24 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

Grenebo Gardening Tools 9-Piece: was $30 now $25 at Amazon This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $35 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

SPECSTAR Bird Bath: was $60 now $35 at Walmart This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella: was $65 now $47 at Lowe's This patio umbrella lets you find the perfect angle to protect you from the sun's rays! It's good to keep light rain off your patio, too. Plus, when it's time to put the umbrella away, you can easily close it by cranking the handle. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Deals

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $94 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set: was $164 now $148 at Amazon Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor. Read more Read less ▼

R.W.FLAME Gas Fire Pit Table: was $499 now $179 at Target For those crisp summer nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Crafted from heat-resistant and rust-resistant metal plates, the fire pit table ensures durability, reliability and warmth outdoors. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it also offers plenty of extra space to hold drinks, snacks and appetizers for your gatherings. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $189 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements. Read more Read less ▼

Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $379 at Wayfair Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 66% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant. Read more Read less ▼

Anyuta Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions: was $1,008 now $579 at Wayfair Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with the set that includes one loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Made of a solid steel and resin rattan, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. Its also resistant to water and corrosion. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs. Read more Read less ▼

Grill Deals

Blackstone Culinary 10-Piece Cleaning Kit: was $34 now $23 at Lowe's Everything you need to keep your grill in perfect shape. This cleaning set from Blackstone comes with a scraper, scrub pads and a refinishing stone. The scraper also comes with a handle, so you can store it on the side of your grill! Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $549 now $389 at The Home Depot Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time. Read more Read less ▼

Cooler Deals

Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers: was $33 now $25 at Amazon Perfect for lunch, picnics and work days, the Playmate cooler is ready to join you on your next adventure. It's designed to be very easy to hold and carry, and the push-button lid will help prevent spills. This 7qt cooler can fit 9 cans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Igloo Marine Cooler 25qt: was $46 now $31 at Amazon The perfect compact cooler, now with 33% off. This Igloo cooler has a 25qt capacity, space for 36 cans. The non-slip handles make it easy to carry, and there's even a fish ruler on top to measure your catch. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Classic Series Cooler 70qt: was $94 now $67 at Amazon The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 45qt: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Coleman Pro 45qt is designed to be 30% lighter than other coolers of the same capacity, meaning you'll be able to carry your fully loaded cooler more easily. The cooler holds up to 74 cans without ice and stays cold for up to 4 days thanks to its fully insulated lid and body. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper Flip 12 Soft Sided Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon This soft-sided cooler is perfect for day trips, picnics or outdoor adventures, and it's not too heavy to carry around. Compact and portable, it holds up to 13 cans and features a leakproof zipper, making it a must-have for on-the-go convenience. Read more Read less ▼