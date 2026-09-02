15 iconic electronic music albums that belong on your turntable

Electronic music remains one of the most diverse and forward-thinking genres around. That loose term covers everything from party-starting dance music to vibey ambience that's perfect for kicking back and relaxing. Then there are some albums that remain uncategorisably strange and elusive.

For this list I've picked out 15 classic albums that I love, all of which are available right now on vinyl and listed in order of price. There are canonical classics here, like Kraftwerk's The Man Machine and Aphex Twin's first Selected Ambient Works LP; floor fillers like Daft Punk's Discovery; modern pop classics like Charli's Brat, and much more.

Really, though, this list could have been five times the length and still not featured every great electronic album. Check out the list below and see if any of your favorites are there.

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