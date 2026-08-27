The temperatures outside might still feel like summer, but that first chill in the air will be here before you know it. My advice? Shop Patagonia jackets, fleeces, and hoodies now while they’re on sale.

Patagonia is one of our favorite outdoor brands here at Tom's Guide. And while it's no secret the brand can be a bit pricey, savvy shoppers know the real secret is Patagonia’s Web Specials section, which is packed with heavily discounted styles from past seasons. Even better news? Patagonia just restocked this section and the deals seem too good to be true.

From fleeces and hoodies to t-shirts and joggers, I've rounded up some of Patagonia's best-selling styles that are now up to 50% off. Additionally, I've mixed in some deals from REI's Patagonia sale. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals starting at just $40.

Patagonia Deals

Save 42% Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoody (Women's): was $69 now $40 at Patagonia This versatile technical top is designed for climbing, running or just hanging out. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $109 now $68 at REI Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest (Men's): was $119 now $76 at Patagonia Better than the competition! This Better Sweater Fleece Vest is awesome because it's super warm, doesn't restrict your movement and is also very durable. Reviewers on Patagonia love this vest's comfortable fit and easy layering potential — one shopper wrote "Used this as a base layer while traveling, spending 6-8 hours outdoors per day in below freezing temperatures. Kept me warm and comfortable." Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $82 at Patagonia This little jacket probably weighs less than your smartphone and folds up super-small so you can stash it in a pocket, or your backpack when you’re on the go. It’s on sale right now in several different colorways, with plenty of sizes still in stock. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Women's): was $169 now $83 at Patagonia The Patagonia Daily Snap-T Fleece Pullover is perfect for layering when the weather turns crisp. The pullover style makes it easy to throw on, and the relaxed fit means it works just as well with leggings as it does with jeans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover (Men's): was $189 now $93 at Patagonia The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! Snag this discount of 50% off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $225 now $136 at Patagonia Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from Patagonia directly. Read more Read less ▼