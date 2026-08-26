Garmin Fenix 9 has launched, so I went hunting for deals on the Fenix 8 and other older models — here’s what I found
You can save a lot by opting for an older Garmin Fenix
Garmin has launched the latest models of its flagship Fenix adventure watch, with the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro set to go on sale on Friday, August 28.
Both look fantastic, with upgrades to the design and software that include the largest screen ever on a Fenix with the 51mm models, full titanium cases on the Pro models, and a faster mapping experience.
While the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro might be the best Garmin watches available, you may get better value by opting for an older model, with the Garmin Fenix 8 and Garmin Fenix 8 Pro both reduced right now. The Fenix 8 Pro is down to $949 at Amazon, while the Fenix 8 is down to $849 at Amazon.
All three sizes of the Garmin Fenix 8 are reduced in the Amazon sale, and you can get them with either steel or titanium cases. The lowest price available is on the steel 43mm or 47mm watches, while titanium models cost $100 more.
The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro has satellite and LTE connectivity on top of all the excellent sports tracking and navigation tools it offers, so this $250 saving is worth looking at if you regularly spend your free time off the grid.
New features are rolling back to the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro
These deals are especially interesting because according to DC Rainmaker, Garmin is going to bring almost all of the new features from the Fenix 9 line-up to the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro.
Last year Garmin updated its software platform to make it the same across a wide range of models, and that means it’s easier for new features to be rolled back to older watches.
Some of the flagship features launched on the Fenix 9, like the Epic tool for grouping activities and upgraded Stamina feature for judging your effort during long activities, will be available on the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8 Pro (along with the Garmin Forerunner 970).
Older watches also get the updated rucking and rowing features, including VO2 max based on rowing activities, and the improved grade adjusted pace stats during runs.
The Fenix 9 still has some exclusive upgrades
Naturally there are still some reasons to opt for the new watch, such as the design upgrades — the all-titanium case on the Fenix 9 Pro is attractive and the 1.5in screen on the 51mm models will be exciting for those with big wrists.
The Fenix 9 line-up also gets mapping upgrades that will make it faster and smoother to pan and zoom on the maps, and archery features that will be nigh-on essential if that’s your main sport.
As always, you can expect future software updates to come to the Fenix 9 and Fenix 9 Pro for longer than they will on the older watches too, and the new Pro models also have a green light mode on the built-in flashlight that’s exclusive to them.
However, if you don’t need to have the latest and greatest device on your wrist, I think there’s certainly better value to be had by opting for a Fenix 8 right now, especially the Fenix 8 Pro which has Garmin’s LTE and satellite connectivity.
To get those features, you pay a minimum of $1,199 for the Fenix 9 Pro InReach model, and the standard Fenix 9 starts at $999 compared to $749 for the Fenix 8 in the sales.
For those who don’t mind going for an even older device and just want a rugged Garmin adventure watch with maps and an AMOLED display, the Garmin Epix Pro is $519 on Amazon right now, down from $999.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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