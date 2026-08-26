13 best cooler deals on Amazon to shop before Labor Day Weekend — up to 44% on YETI, Ninja, Coleman and more

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still plenty of time for Labor Day weekend picnics, barbecues, and getaways! If any of these sound like a part of your end of summer plans, you’ll likely need a little help keeping your snacks and drinks perfectly chilled. That’s why now is the time to invest in one of the best coolers.

A few of our favorite brands — like Ninja, Igloo, Coleman, YETI and more — are knocking up to 44% off select coolers. For instance, our favorite budget cooler, the Coleman Classic Series (70 qt), is down to just $67 right now. If you're looking for something with wheels, I'd suggest the YETI Roadie 48 that's now $85 off.

If you're not sure where to begin, keep scrolling to see my list of all the cooler deals I recommend for your Labor Day Weekend plans and beyond! You can also check out our Amazon promo codes page.

The Best Cooler Deals

Coleman Chiller Soft Coolers: was $32 now $24 at Amazon This portable cooler is ideal for toting along food and beverages on your daily hiking excursions, trips to the beach or just keeping your drinks cold this summer. It will retain ice for 12 hours and you don't need to worry about spills thanks to its leakproof design. The cooler also features an adjustable padded sling strap and padded side handles for easy transporting to the top of the mountain. Read more Read less ▼

Igloo Classic Playmate Coolers: was $33 now $25 at Amazon Perfect for lunch, picnics and work days, the Playmate cooler is ready to join you on your next adventure. It's designed to be very easy to hold and carry, and the push-button lid will help prevent spills. This 7qt cooler can fit 9 cans. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Igloo Marine Cooler 25qt: was $46 now $31 at Amazon The perfect compact cooler, now with 33% off. This Igloo cooler has a 25qt capacity, space for 36 cans. The non-slip handles make it easy to carry, and there's even a fish ruler on top to measure your catch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Stanley All Day Julienne Soft Cooler Bag and Lunch Box: was $140 now $78 at Amazon Need a new cooler for spring roadtrips, barbecues or beach days? This Stanley cooler bag is the perfect pick. It's currently only $78 and comes in a variety of vibrant colors that are perfect for summer. It fits up to 10 cans and will keep your food and drinks cold for hours. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Classic Series Cooler 70qt: was $94 now $67 at Amazon The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more. Read more Read less ▼

Igloo Polar Hard Coolers: was $129 now $115 at Amazon Perfect for your next roadtrip, family picnic or sporting event, this 120 qt. cooler features dual snap-fit latches to keep contents secure during transportation. It's also super easy to carry thanks to its swing-up handles. It even features a drain plug for easy draining. The cooler will retain ice for up to 5 days. Read more Read less ▼

Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler: was $164 now $145 at Amazon This Igloo Iceless cooler is an ideal addition to any camping trip or road trip when you don't want to deal with ice. All you have to do is plug it into any 12V DC receptacle (cigarette lighter) and you'll be able to keep all your favorite drinks and snacks cold. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty 45qt: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Coleman Pro 45qt is designed to be 30% lighter than other coolers of the same capacity, meaning you'll be able to carry your fully loaded cooler more easily. The cooler holds up to 74 cans without ice and stays cold for up to 4 days thanks to its fully insulated lid and body. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Backpack Cooler: was $199 now $179 at Amazon If you have a smaller pack-up and can skip the wheels, Ninja's backpack cooler is just the ticket. It has a built-in cold dry zone to keep food dry and separate at under 40°F, holds ice for up to 24 hours, and has a top lid and side opening for easier access. It holds up to 24 cans, or 16 cans with ice. It even has a built in bottle opener. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper Flip 12 Soft Sided Cooler: was $250 now $200 at Amazon This soft-sided cooler is perfect for day trips, picnics or outdoor adventures, and it's not too heavy to carry around. Compact and portable, it holds up to 13 cans and features a leakproof zipper, making it a must-have for on-the-go convenience. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Hopper M Series Backpack: was $325 now $260 at Amazon If you love adventure almost as much as you love beer, this convenient and secure backpack cooler is a must-have. The YETI Hopper can carry up to 36 cans of your favorite beverage while keeping your hands free — and most importantly, your drinks ice cold. Read more Read less ▼

YETI Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler: was $425 now $340 at Amazon Looking for a cooler that you can easily wheel around? This YETI Roadie the perfect find — especially right now since it rarely goes on sale. It can hold everything from wine bottles and soda cans to a whole watermelon. Read more Read less ▼