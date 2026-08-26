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25 best outdoor deals at Lowe’s to get your backyard Labor Day ready — up to 50% off furniture, grills and decor

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Refresh your outdoor spaces before it's too late

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Labor Day weekend is just days away — and if you're looking to celebrate in style, now is the perfect time to shop Lowe’s early Labor Day sale. Right now, you can save up to 50% on appliances, furniture, grills and more at Lowe’s, making it easy to get everything you need for the long weekend without breaking the bank.

Whether you're looking to refresh your spaces before hosting backyard barbecues or you're just hoping to extend the summer vibes into the early fall, Lowe's has everything you need. Below, I've put together a list of the best deals on all things outdoors, from patio furniture and decor to grills and gardening essentials. Plus, see our Lowe's promo codes to learn about more ways to save.

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Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's

Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.

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Outdoor grills: up to 20% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 20% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 20% off a range of outdoor grills.

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Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.

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Power tools: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Power tools: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Now's a great chance to upgrade your tool collection! Right now, you can get up to 40% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and everything in between from brands like Ego and Greenworks.

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Lawn and garden sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Lawn and garden sales: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

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Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

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Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's.

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Best Deals Under $50

Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light
Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light: was $4 now $3 at Lowe's

At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.

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Blackstone Culinary 10-Piece Cleaning Kit
Blackstone Culinary 10-Piece Cleaning Kit: was $34 now $23 at Lowe's

Everything you need to keep your grill in perfect shape. This cleaning set from Blackstone comes with a scraper, scrub pads and a refinishing stone. The scraper also comes with a handle, so you can store it on the side of your grill!

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Nuu Garden 20.94-lb Black Polyethylene Plastic Patio Umbrella Base
Nuu Garden 20.94-lb Black Polyethylene Plastic Patio Umbrella Base: was $42 now $27 at Lowe's

Buying a new patio umbrella? Remember to get a base to go with it! This base comes from Nuu Garden weighs around 20lb and is concrete filled, so it'll stay sturdy. It's made for umbrella poles between 1.5 and 1.9 inches.

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Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box
Patiowell 32-Gallon Black Plastic Deck Box: was $46 now $30 at Lowe's

This box is great as it doubles as both storage and a surface area for your drinks, snacks and anything else you want to enjoy in the great outdoors. There are four neutral color options to choose from, but different discounts apply to each.

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Nature Spring Mini 4-Tier Pop-Up Greenhouse
Nature Spring Mini 4-Tier Pop-Up Greenhouse: was $38 now $31 at Lowe's

If you need someplace safe to keep your plants, this pop-up mini greenhouse is a solid solution. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and protects your plants from hungry creepy-crawlies.

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Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug-in Black Outdoor String Light
Harbor Breeze 48-ft Plug-in Black Outdoor String Light: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

These Harbor Breeze string lights are perfect to light up your outdoor space. You get 18 shatter proof bulbs, and the set is weather proof too.

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Acegoses Skytop Square Wicker Outdoor End Table
Acegoses Skytop Square Wicker Outdoor End Table: was $45 now $36 at Lowe's

I love the look of this end table — the wicker frame and glass tabletop make for a great combination. It's billed as sturdy and weather resistant, and is perfect to store your drinks and snacks while you're relaxing outdoors.

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Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Tier Wicker Bar Cart Gray Steel Outdoor Serving Cart
Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Tier Wicker Bar Cart Gray Steel Outdoor Serving Cart: was $107 now $39 at Lowe's

If you need a place to store and serve you and your guests' favorite drinks, this Nuu Garden serving cart will do the job perfectly. There are racks to store wine glasses, hooks to hang towels, and two levels for bottles and snacks.

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Nuu Garden 7.4-ft Aluminum Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella
Nuu Garden 7.4-ft Aluminum Push-button Tilt Market Patio Umbrella: was $65 now $47 at Lowe's

This weather-resistant tiltable patio umbrella is perfect to keep both sun and rain away while you're enjoying your outdoor space. Plus, the beige color fits in with pretty much any decor.

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Outdoor Deals

Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer
Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer: was $139 now $99 at Lowe's

If you have a tough cleaning job to handle, this Greenworks pressure washer is now on sale for $99. It comes with two nozzles for versatility and a 13 amp motor. At 17 pounds in weight, it's portable enough to take around with you too.

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Pellebant 5-Piece Brown Patio Dining Set Steel Square Table with 4 Brown Stationary Chairs
Pellebant 5-Piece Brown Patio Dining Set Steel Square Table with 4 Brown Stationary Chairs: was $259 now $169 at Lowe's

This beautiful 5-piece dining set will add some style to your backyard — for under $200. There are four chairs and a glass-top table, for the perfect poolside vibe whether you have one or not!

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Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set
Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $196 at Lowe's

This small outdoor dining set is available for a solid discount off its regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately.

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Govee 100-ft Plug-in White Indoor/Outdoor String Light
Govee 100-ft Plug-in White Indoor/Outdoor String Light: was $329 now $279 at Lowe's

If you're a "set-it-and-forget-it type" of person, then you might want to take note of this limited-time deal on Govee's permanent — yes, you read that right — outdoor lights. You can snag up to 100 ft worth of IP67-rated Eaves lights for 15% less than usual. Great as holiday lights, at all other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as standard downlights for extra security and visibility in the yard. In fact, the only negative we found when including them in the best smart lights buying guide, was the fact that they're on the pricier side. Except for right now, that is.

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Sunshine Valley 2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set
Sunshine Valley 2-Piece Wicker Patio Sofa Conversation Set: was $505 now $359 at Lowe's

This set comes with a cozy wicker sofa and a coffee table. The fabric cushions are easy to clean and offer sink-in comfort! Plus, the table has a lower tier that's perfect for extra storage.

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Ovios New Augtus 4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set
Ovios New Augtus 4-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set: was $537 now $389 at Lowe's

This Ovios conversation set will help create a cozy ambiance in your garden! It's weather resistant and there are a couple of different cushion colors available to choose from. The set comes with a loveseat and two chairs.

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Allen + Roth Rosedale Set of 2 Wicker Swivel Rocker Conversation Chair
Allen + Roth Rosedale Set of 2 Wicker Swivel Rocker Conversation Chair: was $799 now $499 at Lowe's

A $250 discount on this patio set is nothing to take lightly, and it's one of Lowe's top sellers — so snap this deal up fast. The set comes with two wicker chairs that swivel and rock, for a super comfortable seating experience.

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Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's

This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.

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Allen +Roth Chatham Pier 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set
Allen +Roth Chatham Pier 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set: was $1,098 now $798 at Lowe's

This discount brings this comfortable 4-piece patio set well under $1,000. You get a pair of chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table. I especially love the blue cushion color; it pairs beautifully with the natural wood color for a beachy vibe.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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