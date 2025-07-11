Last Chance Prime Day deals LIVE — 125+ deals still available on Apple, Kindles, TVs and more from the final day of Prime Day sales

Heads up! Prime Day ends today! Now’s the time to check out, as you have just hours left to take advantage of all these Prime Day savings. I’m a Deals Editor for Tom’s Guide and I’ve been keeping a close eye on all the best deals this Prime Day, so I’ll be by your side helping you find the savings that are truly worth spending your money on.

Deals on Amazon hardware are the name of the game for Prime Day, and there are a ton of great ones out there today. You can currently shop Amazon devices on sale from $12. Some of the best deals include the Kindle sale from $84, Blink security on sale from $19. You can even grab the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for $49.

Amazon is offering some of the best Apple deals I’ve ever seen this year, including the iPad 11” (Wi-Fi/128GB) on sale for $279 at Amazon. You can also grab the super-popular AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $149 at Amazon.

Want to shop without breaking the bank? I recommend checking out Amazon’s Haul sale from $3. Or, some of my favorite deals under $50 include the Brightech Solar Powered String Lights for $21 at Amazon, and the Anker Soundcore P20i Wireless Earbuds on sale for $18 at Amazon.

My favorite Prime Day deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

Ninja appliances: deals from $44 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Dyson sale: deals from $249 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 45% off popular Dyson products! The sale includes vacuums, air purifiers and popular styling tools like the Dyson Airwarp.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $296 at Amazon If you want fitness tracking without encumbering your wrist, the Oura Ring 4 is the device you want. It's the best fitness tracking ring we've tested and it earned a perfect 5-star rating in our Oura Ring 4 review. It's comfortable to wear, pretty and includes useful tracking metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and more.

RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Sign into your account now to get access to purchase the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This is the first time Amazon has offered Nintendo's new console. There's no telling how much stock they have, so act fast!

Deals Under $50

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $6 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for a miniscule price thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. It tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's just so good. It's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $18 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customization, which is great for this price.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

KitchenAid Coffee Scale: was $49 now $19 at Amazon The KitchenAid Coffee Scale is just as good as the rest of its coffee line. This scale works in a wide range of weights, whereas other scales we’ve used only weigh in grams or ounces. With the KitchenAid, you can measure in grams, pounds, kilograms, and ounces, which takes legwork out of converting metric or imperial recipes.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will light up your outdoor space — and are over 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29 now $22 at Amazon This Chamberlain Smart Garage Control lets you control your garage door from anywhere. You can set schedules and more using the MyQ app, and there's even a Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery feature that'll protect your Amazon packages!

Bedsure Pillows Set of 2 (Queen): was $39 now $27 at Amazon Pillows are arguably one of the most important elements of a comfortable bed — and you can't go wrong with this set of pillows that come in three different firmness options to meet your personal preference. Comparable to 5-star hotel pillows, they allow sleepers to get cozy and sleep sound like they're on a luxurious vacation every night.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Coleman camping gear: deals from $29 @ Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale is offering unbeatable deals on Coleman camping gear and essentials. Coleman is an outdoor brand with some of the best tents, sleeping bags, grills , coolers and gear on the market. And right now, you can snag the Coleman Insulated Cooler for just $29.

Sony SRS-XB100: was $59 now $33 at Amazon One of the best Bluetooth speakers in terms of portability is on sale right now at Amazon. Believe it or not, this 0.6-pound speaker packs a punch. The orange, light grey and black colors are all included in the promotion.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: was $45 now $37 at Amazon We can't forget about our furry friends! I bought this bed for my pup and he sleeps like a baby in it. The orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.

Timex Weekender Watch: was $63 now $42 at Amazon Mechanical watches are so haute right now, and you don't need to break the bank to own a stylish and reliable one. Exhibit A: This handsome 38mm unisex option with a lovely cream dial from one of America's most historic watch brands. It tells the time, and that's all, making it the perfect weekend companion.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $69 now $44 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

L'ANGE HAIR Titanium Dryer Brush: was $129 now $48 at Amazon Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, giving you the perfect blow out. I typically let my hair mostly air dry and then use this handy device to help create a sleek, shiny and bouncy look. It's also an amazing price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now up to 40% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $52 (was $110, pictured).