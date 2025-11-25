<a id="elk-665dcb5d-5af3-450a-abd5-d38529581ed7"></a><h2 id="and-we-are-go">And we are go!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ee920996-9702-4645-911d-79a336140a39"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4030px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="qMbDZmYi9FPz2EpdJqpBwY" name="IMG_7259.jpg" alt="Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qMbDZmYi9FPz2EpdJqpBwY.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4030" height="2267" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="161d67fe-2238-4b40-9d7f-d72380c7f9f3">And the Tom's Guide headphones Live Report is <em>Go &mdash; </em>Tammy Rogers in the captains chair, tracking all the best headphones and earbuds deals as they go live. First things first &mdash; this epic deal on some of my favorite headphones.</p><p>The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are an epic pair of cans, featuring excellent ANC, a very comfortable fit, and great sound. Until the second gen launched they were my headphones of choice &mdash; and now they can be yours too thanks to this massive saving at Amazon!</p><ul id="579d9609-b489-4eea-b776-aa11eacd7960"><li><strong>Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCZ1L489/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $429 now $298 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>