LIVE: 37 best Cyber Monday TV deals 2023

Looking for the best Cyber Monday TV deals right now? You've come to the right place. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars off the top OLED TVs and QLED TVs from names like Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, TCL and Vizio.

To help you navigate this sea of deals and discounts, I'm rounding up the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Not only do I love shopping for TV deals myself, but year 'round I cover TVs here on Tom's Guide as a section editor and for the 72 hours between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I turn my full attention to hunting down the best deals for readers who want to save big.

Some of the best TV deals you can grab today are the Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV that's on sale for $339 after a $180 discount; the TCL 65-inch Class S4 with Google TV that's on sale for $349 at Best Buy; and the 65-inch LG C3 OLED that dropped in price from $2,499 to $1,596 at Amazon.

Personally, I think the 75-inch TCL QM8 that's $1,398 @ Amazon after a discount of $900 is a great deal, You can find some great cheaper options out there, too, so follow along with me as we track down the best deals of the day.

11 best Cyber Monday TV deals Now

OLED TV deals