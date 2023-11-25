Live
LIVE: 37 best Cyber Monday TV deals 2023
We're keeping this page fresh with all the best Cyber Monday TV deals
Staff-picked deals:
Looking for the best Cyber Monday TV deals right now? You've come to the right place. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars off the top OLED TVs and QLED TVs from names like Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, TCL and Vizio.
To help you navigate this sea of deals and discounts, I'm rounding up the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Not only do I love shopping for TV deals myself, but year 'round I cover TVs here on Tom's Guide as a section editor and for the 72 hours between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I turn my full attention to hunting down the best deals for readers who want to save big.
Some of the best TV deals you can grab today are the Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV that's on sale for $339 after a $180 discount; the TCL 65-inch Class S4 with Google TV that's on sale for $349 at Best Buy; and the 65-inch LG C3 OLED that dropped in price from $2,499 to $1,596 at Amazon.
Personally, I think the 75-inch TCL QM8 that's $1,398 @ Amazon after a discount of $900 is a great deal, You can find some great cheaper options out there, too, so follow along with me as we track down the best deals of the day.
OLED TV deals
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.