I'm a TV expert who's picky about performance — these are the 5 TVs I'd buy for under $500 right now

As a TV expert, I field my fair share of questions about the best TVs money can buy, but I get asked about cheap TVs from friends, family and readers more than anything else.

It makes sense: Not everyone is looking for high-end performance or fancy features they might not ever use.

With the summer winding down and the season of sales rapidly approaching, I thought I'd put together an up-to-the-minute, top-five list of my favorite TVs under $500. They're not peak performers, but they're much better than flimsy, bottom-of-the-barrel sets.

About the author

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and for over ten years I've been the person everyone in my immediate circle asks for advice when the time comes to upgrade their TV. I don't mind, though, because affordable TVs are often the hardest to shop for. There's a thin line between an low-cost, reliable TV and a cheap, undependable one — and I'm quite familiar with it.

Samsung Q7F QLED TV

The Samsung Q7F is on deck for testing, so we can't speak to its performance metrics, but I've seen this TV in person and I'm confident that it's a reliable pick for folks shopping at or below $500.

The Q7F doesn't feature local dimming (or Mini-LEDs, for that matter), so if you can justify the extra $50, I still recommend the Panasonic W95A and the TCL QM6K over it due to their superior display technology.

Nevertheless, the Q7F is a quantum dot-enhanced Samsung TV, which should fit the needs of someone who's especially appreciative of the Samsung aesthetic.

Remember: No Samsung TV supports Dolby Vision, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

Samsung 55" Q7F QLED TV: was $527 now $447 at Amazon The Samsung Q7F isn't as flashy as some of the other TVs on this list, but if you're a fan of Samsung software and design, it'll meet your needs for under $500. Just keep in mind that this TV doesn't support Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format.

Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV

This is by far my favorite TV on this list. The Panasonic W95A impressed me when it debuted last year at $1,299. Now that it's below $500, I think it's one of the best-kept secrets on the market.

The W95A not only delivers exceptional brightness (which is critical if you get a lot of watching done during the day), it also features terrific backlight control. These two performance features put it well ahead of every other TV on this list.

I should mention that the W95A is a Fire TV, meaning it leverages Amazon's Fire TV operating system for all of the built-in streaming features. Fire TV is not my favorite platform, as its UI is relatively cluttered and navigation can be sluggish at times. Still, at this price point, the W95A's sensational performance makes it easy to look past these shortcomings.

Panasonic 55" W95A Mini-LED TV: was $1,299 now $479 at Amazon Panasonic's fantastic Mini-LED TV has never been more affordable, so it's worth pouncing on this right away. You're not just getting a great sale price with the W95A, you're also getting a superb, 55-inch Mini-LED TV loaded with extra features. We dug this TV when it was over a thousand bucks, and we really dig it now that it's below $500.

TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV

If you're shopping at the 55-inch size point and the Panasonic W95A doesn't suit your taste, check out the TCL QM6K, another Mini-LED TV that's currently on sale for a hair below $500.

You can peruse our TCL QM6K review for a full report, but here's what I love about this TV: It's just bright enough for the average living room and it comes with Google TV baked right in.

For most people shopping in this price range, Google TV is a great software suite to have in one's back pocket. It's easy to use and offers top-tier app support. If the inclusion of Fire TV scared you away from the Panasonic W95A, the 55-inch QM6K might be a better choice.

TCL 55" QM6K Mini-LED TV: was $599 now $497 at Amazon The QM6K represents one of the most affordable ways to land a Mini-LED TV at the 55-inch size point. Google TV is available right out of the box, and the TV's relatively modest Mini-LED backlight keeps scenes visually appealing. It also comes with a handful of useful gaming features.

Roku Plus Series QLED TV

Roku TVs tend to be laser-focused at the type of TV-shopper who just wants a dependable, easy-to-use smart TV, and the 65-inch Roku Plus Series is just that.

Why do I love the Roku experience so much? There are three reasons: Its app support is among the best you'll find, there are minimal ads across the user interface and, as mentioned, it's incredibly easy to use.

From a performance standpoint, this TV isn't as impressive as the previous two, but you are getting quantum dot-color for your troubles. The Roku Plus Series' superb software is the real selling point.

TCL QM5K Mini-LED TV

If you passed on the aforementioned, 55-inch TCL QM6K because you're looking for a 65-inch model, why not go for the step-down QM5K?

Full disclosure: We haven't tested the QM5K yet, but given its place in TCL's 2025 TV lineup and some of its specs, I'm confident that this set is worth a look.

Like the QM6K, the QM5K arrives with Google TV. It also features Mini-LED backlighting (though it probably doesn't wring as much out of this feature as the higher-end QM6K). Still, it's a 65-inch TV for under $500, so it's worth checking out.

TCL 65" QM5K Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy The QM5K arrives with built-in Google TV features for all of your streaming needs, plus Dolby Vision support. Its handiest feature is its Mini-LED backlighting. If the 55-inch QM6K is too small, the 65-inch QM5K is a good compromise for around the same price.