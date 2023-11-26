I bought an OLED TV on Cyber Monday — 5 epic TV deals I recommend

I bought my first OLED TV on Cyber Monday and it's the best tech purchase I've made in years. I bought a 65-inch LG C2 OLED based on the recommendation from our TV editor Nick Pino who (last year) named it one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The LG C2 is almost sold out everywhere (now that the C3 has taken its place), but Cyber Monday TV deals are live and there's a massive host of epic TV deals that I recommend you shop.
Even if you're not looking for an OLED, another TV that I own (and that holds a spot in our best TV guide for 2023) is also on sale at its lowest price ever. I've been covering Cyber Monday for 16 years now and I've looked at all of today's top TV deals. Below you'll find the best of the best deals on 4K models, OLED TVs, and more.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
Last year this TV sold for $569. While it's only $20 cheaper in 2023, it's still the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen in my 16 years tracking TV deals. What makes this a very solid deal is that we like this TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.
Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. Note: I own the "Select" model, which doesn't have a QLED screen like the "Plus" series, but it's still an amazing TV. The 55-inch Select is on sale for $299, but at these prices, I'd opt for the Plus series.
55" for $379 ($120 off)
75" for $799 ($200 off)
Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $748 now $648 @ Walmart
Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $649 @ Best Buy
LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy
At 86 inches corner-to-corner and nearly 100 pounds, the LG UR7800 is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR10 and LG's Active HDR mode that takes SDR colors and upscales them. It also comes with LG's WebOS smart platform that has generally been one of the best for the last few years. For $899, this is a great deal and the cheapest it's ever been.
LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon
This is the TV that has replaced the LG C2 that I bought last year. Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy