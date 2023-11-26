I bought an OLED TV on Cyber Monday — 5 epic TV deals I recommend

I bought my first OLED TV on Cyber Monday and it's the best tech purchase I've made in years. I bought a 65-inch LG C2 OLED based on the recommendation from our TV editor Nick Pino who (last year) named it one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The LG C2 is almost sold out everywhere (now that the C3 has taken its place), but Cyber Monday TV deals are live and there's a massive host of epic TV deals that I recommend you shop.

Even if you're not looking for an OLED, another TV that I own (and that holds a spot in our best TV guide for 2023) is also on sale at its lowest price ever. I've been covering Cyber Monday for 16 years now and I've looked at all of today's top TV deals. Below you'll find the best of the best deals on 4K models, OLED TVs, and more.

Best Cyber Monday TV sales

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Last year this TV sold for $569. While it's only $20 cheaper in 2023, it's still the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen in my 16 years tracking TV deals. What makes this a very solid deal is that we like this TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $748 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $649 @ Best Buy

LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy

At 86 inches corner-to-corner and nearly 100 pounds, the LG UR7800 is definitely a centerpiece for your living room. It doesn't have the screen tech to outperform the latest OLED TVs, but it does support HDR10 and LG's Active HDR mode that takes SDR colors and upscales them. It also comes with LG's WebOS smart platform that has generally been one of the best for the last few years. For $899, this is a great deal and the cheapest it's ever been.